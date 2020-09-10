There will be no alcohol sold at Tiger Stadium for at least LSU's first football game of the 2020 season, an athletic official confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The athletic department informed season-ticket holders about the decision on Thursday. The news comes a day after LSU announced it will reduced stadium capacity to 25% and ban tailgating on campus.

The decision to not sell alcohol is among several limitations LSU has self-implemented in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Season-ticket holders were told the decision is subject to change.

Single-game tickets won't be available for purchase when LSU opens the season by hosting Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26. The estimated 25,000 people will mostly be made up of season-ticket holders and students.

The deadline for season-ticket holders to opt out of the season is Friday. Brian Broussard, LSU's assistant athletics director over ticket operations, said as the numbers stand right now, the LSU ticket office will have to make some cuts to get down to 25%.

+6 LSU fan reaction to tailgating ban at Tiger Stadium? Understanding, but '2020 sucks' Zach Rau expected this decision. Based on public health trends, bar shutdowns, restaurant restrictions and the absence of a vaccine for the no…

LSU first started selling alcohol in its athletic venues in 2019. The SEC was the last of the five major college conferences to lift its ban on alcohol sales, though it had previously permitted the sale of alcohol to fans who sit in premium seating areas.