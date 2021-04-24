OXFORD, Miss. — Giovanni DiGiacomo sprinted toward the center field wall, trying to track a fly ball carrying through the wind. If DiGiacomo could leap at the right moment and make a spectacular play, he would save LSU from collapsing in the eighth inning Saturday afternoon against Ole Miss.

DiGiacomo jumped. The ball landed one foot over a wall 390 feet from home plate.

The fans who hadn’t left Swayze Field for Ole Miss’ spring football game burst into cheers. They gave each other high-fives, and those in the student section threw their drinks. Freshman TJ McCants’ game-tying grand slam capped an eight-run inning that erased LSU’s lead. Ole Miss scored every run with two outs.

Then Ole Miss freshman designated hitter Kemp Alderman blasted the first pitch Ty Floyd threw in the ninth inning over the right-center field wall, leaving no doubt of the outcome, and LSU lost 10-9 in the final game of a weekend series.

In a season with multiple blown leads, this was perhaps the worst one. The Tigers led 9-1 with two outs in the eighth inning. LSU (24-15, 6-12 SEC) had the opportunity to sweep a Southeastern Conference series for the first time this season, climb higher in the SEC West standings and further bolster its postseason résumé.

Instead, LSU lost an SEC game when leading in the final two innings for the third time this season. After Alderman’s game-winning homer, its players walked off the field, many with their heads down, as Ole Miss (28-12, 10-8) celebrated a comeback.

“We did win the series, which is a great feeling,” said freshman pitcher Will Hellmers, who allowed one run over three innings in his first weekend start, “but a loss like that puts you down for the bus ride back.”

The eighth inning began with freshman left-hander Javen Coleman on the mound. He had escaped a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the seventh and completed 2⅓ scoreless innings in his first SEC appearance.

McCants hit a leadoff single that dropped behind third baseman Cade Doughty and next to sliding shortstop Jordan Thompson. Coleman retired the next two batters. He looked poised to finish the inning. Coach Paul Mainieri hoped he could handle the ninth, too.

But Coleman issued a walk and allowed a single. He then reached a full count against Peyton Chatagnier. The Ole Miss second baseman drove Coleman’s next pitch into the left field bleachers, cutting LSU’s lead to 9-5.

+2 AJ Labas' complete game guides LSU to series-clinching win over Ole Miss AJ Labas pitched the second complete game of his career, and LSU beat Ole Miss 7-2 to clinch a weekend series.

Coleman remained in the game. He allowed a single. Then he hit catcher Hayden Dunhurst in the head in a full count. At that point, Mainieri pulled Coleman, who had thrown 73 pitches over three innings. The last five batters reached against him, spoiling what had been an excellent conference debut.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Asked later if he wished he had removed Coleman earlier in retrospect, Mainieri said no. He thought Coleman was “pitching unbelievable” and could escape the situation like he had in the seventh inning.

“I don’t think I left him in too long at all,” Mainieri said. “It just didn’t work out. The guy I brought in gave up a grand slam to tie the game.”

With runners on first and second, freshman right-hander Garrett Edwards walked the first batter he faced on a questionable call. McCants approached the plate. Batting for the second time in the inning, he swung at the first pitch. The ball carried through the wind. Thompson anticipated an easy catch.

“To be honest, I thought it was one of those routine pop-ups you would probably catch near the (warning) track,” DiGiacomo said. “I guess the wind took over. I tried to get as much of my arm over as I could. I knew it was real close. But there wasn’t much I could’ve done.”

Heroics from Dylan Crews, Devin Fontenot lead LSU to close win over Ole Miss OXFORD, Ms. — When Dylan Crews tilted his bat toward an outside pitch Thursday night and launched a ball over the relievers celebrating in the…

The home runs registered a distance of 391 feet.

After the grand slam, Mainieri walked to the mound. He talked to Edwards. As they stood there, the home plate umpire approached. Mainieri argued about his call on the walk before McCants’ grand slam. The umpire ejected Mainieri.

“I thought we had the batter struck out,” Mainieri said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the call. I was frustrated for my player.”

Mainieri gathered his belongings in the dugout as Floyd entered. The freshman struck out the first batter he faced, finally ending the eighth inning, but LSU didn’t score in the top of the ninth against Ole Miss closer Taylor Broadway. Then Alderman hit the first home run of his career.

For the first time since junior starter Jaden Hill suffered a season-ending injury, LSU had led the final game of a weekend series. Its bullpen, a source of concern throughout the season, had controlled Ole Miss for 7⅔ innings.

In the end, LSU’s struggles to close games appeared again.

“You’ve got to play through the whole game,” Hellmers said. “You’ve got to finish what you started. We were up 9-1. We’ve got to find a way to keep it like that.”