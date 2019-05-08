mcneeselsu.032719 HS 055.JPG
Senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis needs three hits to pass Blake Dean for second on LSU’s all-time hits list.

Duplantis, who’s batting .305 this season, has 330 career hits.

Passing Dean would put Duplantis behind only former first baseman Eddy Furniss, who had 352 hits during his career.

Duplantis, who became LSU's all-time leader in at-bats last weekend, has also tied the school record for career triples (15) with Todd Walker.

