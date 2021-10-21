If you're an LSU fan, you already know all about Joe Brady, who helped engineer LSU's record-setting offense as passing game coordinator in 2019.
And you probably already know that Brady, now in his second season as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, has quickly climbed the professional ladder.
Although Carolina struggled at times in his first season — without star tailback Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers finished 17th in the NFL at 5.6 yards per play — Brady, 32, still drew interest from more than one franchise for open head coaching jobs. (The Chargers, Falcons and Texans all got permission from the Panthers to interview him, though they all hired other candidates and Brady ultimately stayed put for a second season under Matt Rhule.)
Carolina 3-3 this season and coming off an overtime home loss to Minnesota.
On Thursday, Brady was asked about Ed Orgeron's dismissal, and about whether he'd be interested in replacing Orgeron at LSU.
He issued a fairly standard non-denial denial:
"I didn't really have any thoughts on it. Unfortunately for us, we just came off of a loss when all of that stuff came out. There was a lot more things on my mind, so I don't have many thoughts with that. I had a great experience in my time there, but I was way more concerned with our performance this past Sunday and trying to find ways to improve this Sunday.
"All of those things, from a coaching perspective, are things that I don't really pay a lot of attention to. Like, after seasons I think about it but right now, I've got to do a better job of being the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers and that's all I'm really concerned about right now."
Brady and the Panthers visit the New York Giants at noon Sunday.