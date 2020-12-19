LAS VEGAS — The LSU women's basketball team struggled on both ends of the floor Saturday in a 73-64 loss to Pacific at the Duel in the Desert.
Khayla Pointer scored 16 points, Awa Trasi added 13 and Faustine Aifuwa had 12 points and 13 rebounds, but the Lady Tigers (1-4) shot 34.8% from the field on offense.
On the other end, Pacific (1-1) shot 52% from the floor, including 8 of 18 from 3-point range. Brooklyn McDavid led Pacific with 17 points; Valerie Higgins and Sam Ashby each had 13.
LSU did force 21 Pacific turnovers, but most of that came while the Lady Tigers chased the lead. They only led for brief stretches and never by more than three points. That came after a Pointer jump shot midway through the third quarter for a 45-42 advantage.
Pacific responded with back-to-back 3-pointers from Lianna Tillman. The game stayed close into the fourth quarter, but LSU never caught back up and wilted during an 11-3 Pacific run midway through the fourth quarter.
That pushed the Pacific lead to 68-57 with 2:50 to play.
LSU takes on Loyola Marymount at 2 p.m. Sunday in its second game of the Duel in the Desert and final scheduled game before Southeastern Conference play begins on New Year's Eve.