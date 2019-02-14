When LSU baseball started preseason practice three weeks ago, coach Paul Mainieri had an idea for his lineup and pitching rotation, but he tweaked his original thoughts heading into opening day Friday against ULM.

LSU, which enters the season ranked No. 1 by three polls, will trot out the following lineup:

1. Josh Smith (SS)

2. Brandt Broussard (2B)

3. Antoine Duplantis (RF)

4. Daniel Cabrera (LF)

5. Zach Watson (CF)

6. Saul Garza (DH)

7. Drew Bianco (1B)

8. Brock Mathis (C)

9. Hal Hughes (3B)

The lineup features multiple alterations from Mainieri’s first idea, especially at the top of the order. Mainieri’s original lineup opened with Duplantis, followed by Smith and Garza. Broussard batted eighth.

Mainieri liked Smith batting first for his potential to hit leadoff home runs. He preferred to bat Duplantis third because of Duplantis’ affinity for coming through in “clutch” moments. Mainieri debated switching Smith and Duplantis throughout preseason practice before he settled on a decision earlier this week.

“It’s just a gut feeling,” Mainieri said.

Bianco won a four-way competition to start at first base, though fellow freshman Cade Beloso will “probably” start game two against a right-handed pitcher. Mainieri wanted to give Bainco two-straight starts, but he said Air Force will start a left-hander Sunday, so he plans to insert Beloso, a lefty, in the lineup Saturday.

Bianco and Beloso emerged from a gaggle of freshmen that also included CJ Willis and Gavin Dugas. Mainieri wants one player to establish himself as the everyday starter, but he believes in both players at the position.

Lastly, Broussard climbed the lineup after what Mainieri called a “tremendous” performance this spring.

“I think he’s our leading hitter in all our spring scrimmages,” Mainieri said. “We’ve had 12 scrimmages. He’s had the highest batting average.”

Mainieri also thinks Broussard’s speed could create a few runs early on when cooler weather prevents the ball from travelling as much.

“I struggled with who should bat second,” Mainieri said, “and I’m gonna try this and see how it works.”

Pitching rotation set — for now

For the first two weeks of the season, LSU will use two freshman starting pitchers in its weekend rotation.

Junior Zack Hess will start Friday, a decision made months ago. Freshman Landon Marceaux, who didn’t allow a run over 13.1 innings of preseason scrimmages, will start Saturday against Army. LSU’s third starter is more of a surprise.

Redshirt sophomore Eric Walker, who injured his elbow at the 2017 College World Series and missed last season following Tommy John surgery, won’t start until Wednesday at Northwestern State, LSU’s second of two midweek games. Instead, freshman Jaden Hill will start Sunday against Air Force.

Hess and Walker aren’t at full health yet, likely limiting each of them to four innings. Mainieri does not want to expend his bullpen within the season’s first few games, especially because LSU plays five games in six days to start the season. Marceaux and Hill are both capable of longer outings.

Walker has only pitched in two game situations since his injury. Mainieri wants him used more before he starts a weekend game, but he said Walker will be available out of the bullpen Friday.

“The more mound time he gets,” Mainieri said, “the quicker he’ll round into midseason form.”

Mainieri also wanted Hill’s first start to come in a friendly environment with a home crowd. Freshman Cole Henry will start LSU's fourth game against Southeastern Louisiana.

“I want all five of those guys to start,” Mainieri said. “After two weeks we'll reevaluate the situation.”

Wings of blue

The Air Force will be out in force at Alex Box Stadium this weekend.

Wings of Blue, the United States Air Force parachute team, is scheduled to make jumps into The Box before all three of LSU’s games this weekend.

The unit is based at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Mainieri coached at Air Force from 1989-94.

Advocate sportswriter Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.