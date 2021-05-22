A total of 46 athletes will line up for the No. 1-ranked LSU men's and women's track and field teams in the first two rounds of the NCAA outdoor championships this week.
The top 48 athletes in 18 individual events and top 24 teams in two relays from the East and West national performance lists will compete for the right to vie for national honors at the NCAA semifinals and final next month.
The East preliminaries, which includes LSU, will be held Wednesday through Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida. At the same time, the West preliminaries will be held in College Station, Texas.
The 24 athletes from each event and 12 teams in two relays that survive the East and West prelims will advance to the national semifinals and finals set for June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.
The LSU men had 21 athletes accepted into the meet, including double-qualifiers Terrance Laird (100, 200) and JuVaughn Harrison (long jump, high jump).
The women's team will send 25 athletes to the competition. It has four athletes in two individual events — Symone Mason (100, 200), Brittley Humphrey and Milan Young (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles) and Serena Bolden (long jump, triple jump).
Coach Dennis Shaver's teams have been ranked No. 1 in the computer-generated ratings index for most of the season.
The women's team have been atop the rankings for all eight weeks of the outdoor season, while the men have been No. 1 in seven of eight weeks and were second in the other week.
LSU's NCAA qualifiers
(East rank in parentheses)
WOMEN
100: Symone Mason, 11.02 (2).
200: Favour Ofili, 22.30 (1); Thelma Davies, 22.89 (9); Symone Mason, 22.99 (13).
400: Amber Anning, 51.97 (8).
800: Lorena Rangel Batres, 2:04.98 (16); Katy-Ann McDonald, 2:05.21 (20).
100 hurdles: Tonea Marshall, 12.52 (1); Alia Armstrong, 12.85 (4); Milan Young, 12.95 (9); Brittley Humphrey, 13.16 (21).
400 hurdles: Brittley Humphrey, 56.14 (2); Milan Young, 56.54 (3); Jurnee Woodward, 56.64 (4); Leah Phillips, 57.87 (12).
3,000 steeplechase: Alicia Stamey, 10:18.28 (50); Sara Funderburk, 10:19.15 (41).
4x100 relay: LSU, Tonea Marshall, Favour Ofili, Symon Mason, Thelma Davies, 45.52 (1).
4x400: LSU, Symone Mason, Amber Anning, Milan Young, Favour Ofili, 3:29.01 (3),
High jump: Abigail O’Donoghue, 6-2¼ (2); Nyagoa Bayak, 5-11¼½¾ (9).
Pole vault: Lisa Gunnarsson, 14-9 (1).
Long jump: Aliyah Whisby, 21-10 (3); Mercy Abire Matanmi, 21- ¾ (12); Serena Bolden, 20-5¾ (32).
Triple jump: Kyndal McKnight, 42-5½ (19); Serena Bolden, 42-1½ (24).
Discus: Amber Hart, 172-8(28).
Hammer: Emma Robbins, 220-4 (4); Monique Hardy, 214-11 (9).
Javelin: Noel Baker, 160-0 (31).
MEN
100: Terrance Laird, 9.80 (1); Akanni Hislop, 10.32 (32); Dorian Camel, 10.40 (46).
200: Terrance Laird, 19.81 (1); Charles Lewis, 20.71 (25); Dylan Peebles, 20.75 (28).
400: Noah Williams, 44.30 (1).
1,500: Davis Bove, 3:44.18 (44).
110 hurdles: Damion Thomas, 13.22 (2); Eric Edwards, 13.27 (3); Arthur Price, 13.84 (21).
400 hurdles: Sean Burrell, 48.92 (1).
4x100 relay: LSU, Dylan Peebles, Noah Williams, Dorian Camel, Terrance Laird, 38.58 (1).
4x400 Relay: LSU, Dorian Camel, Sean Burrell, Tyler Terry, Noah Williams, 3:01.00 (2).
High jump: JuVaughn Harrison, 7-8¾ (1).
Pole vault: Kenny Odinet, 16-8¾ (37).
Long jump: JuVaughn Harrison, 27-8¾ (1); Rayvon Grey, 26-7¾ (3).
Triple jump: Sean Dixon Bodie, 53-7¾ (6).
Hammer: Jake Norris, 237-3 (2); Jon Nerdal, 232-8 (3).
Javelin: Tzuriel Pedigo, 239-10 (10); Eli Gaughan, 223-10 (22); Andre Girouard, 220-0 (30).
LSU lands top sprinter/hurdler
Shaver added another top-notch sprinter/hurdler to his roster Friday with the signing of Jamaican Garriel White for the 2022 season.
A native of St. Ann, Jamaica, White attended Hydel High School where she set personal records of 57.65 seconds in the 400 hurdles and 52.77 seconds in the open 400.
White, who will enroll in school this fall, has not lost a race this year in the 400 hurdles.
She clocked her PR of 57.65 at the ISSA Boys and Girls Championships in Kingston, Jamaica, on May 14. The time ranks No. 4 in the world this year for U20 athletes.