Score by quarters
Oklahoma 7 7 7 7 — 28
LSU 21 28 7 7 — 63
First quarter
LSU: Justin Jefferson 19 pass from Joe Burrow at 12:03 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 3 plays, 42 yards, 0:52. KEY PLAYS: After the LSU defense forces Oklahoma into a three-and-out, Reeves Mundschau's 23-yard punt gives the Tigers excellent field position at the OU 42. On first down, Burrow 17-yard pass to Thaddeus Moss to the OU 25. TIGERS 7, SOONERS 0.
OKLAHOMA: Kennedy Brooks 3 run at 7:34 (Gabe Brkic kick). DRIVE: 5-69-2:21. KEY PLAYS: Jalen Hurts 12-yard run to the OU 48. Hurts 51 pass to CeeDee Lamb to the LSU 3 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 7, SOONERS 7.
LSU: Terrace Marshall 8 pass from Burrow at 4:24 (York kick). DRIVE: 9-75-3:25. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with back-to-back completions of 19 and 13 yards to Jefferson to move the ball to the OU 43. Clyde Edwards-Helaire 14 run to the OU 8 on third-and-2. TIGERS 14, SOONERS 7.
LSU: Jefferson 35 pass from Burrow at 1:16 (York kick). DRIVE: 6-86-2:31. KEY PLAYS: Scrambling to his right, Burrow's 24-yard pass to Terrace Marshall on third-and-2 keeps the drive going at the LSU 46. Chris Curry 19 run to the OU 35. TIGERS 21, SOONERS 7.
Second quarter
LSU: Jefferson 42 pass from Burrow at 12:13 (York kick). DRIVE: 6-80-2:02. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 11-yard run on third-and-10 and 15-yard targeting penalty on OU's Brendan Radley-Hiles moves the ball to the LSU 46. Burrow 12 run to the OU 42. TIGERS 28, SOONERS 7.
LSU: Jefferson 30 pass from Burrow at 9:17 (York kick). DRIVE: 6-55-2:46. KEY PLAYS: The drive was set up on Kary Vincent's interception of Hurts at the LSU 45. Burrow 11 pass to Moss to the OU 44. Burrow 22 pass to Ja'Marr Chase on third-and-18 moves the ball to the OU 30. TIGERS 35, SOONERS 7.
OKLAHOMA: Hurts 2 run at 4:45 (Brkic kick). DRIVE: 10-75-4:32. KEY PLAYS: Hurts 29 pass to Lamb and 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on Patrick Queen on third-and-13 gives OU a first down at the LSU 34. Hurts 13 pass to Lamb to the 10. Pass interference penalty on Kristian Fulton on third-and-goal gives OU a new set of downs at the 2. TIGERS 35, SOONERS 14.
LSU: Moss 62 pass from Burrow at 4:18 (York kick). DRIVE: 2-75-0:27. KEY PLAY: Chris Curry starts the drive with a 13-yard run up the middle to the LSU 38 to set up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 42, SOONERS 14.
LSU: Marshall 2 pass from Burrow at 0:50 (York kick). DRIVE: 5-63-2:04. KEY PLAY: Burrow 39 pass to Chase gives LSU a first-and-goal at the OU 10. TIGERS 49, SOONERS 14.
Third quarter
LSU: Burrow 3 run at 10:11 (York kick). DRIVE: 13-74-4:40. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 12-yard pass to Jefferson to the LSU 40. Burrow 32 pass to Marshall on third-and-7 keeps the drive alive at the OU 25. TIGERS 56, SOONERS 14.
OKLAHOMA: Hurts 12 run at 4:19 (Brkic kick). DRIVE: 13-75-5:52. KEY PLAYS: Hurts 26-yard pass to Lamb to the LSU 46. Hurts 12 pass to Stogner on third-and-2 to the LSU 26 keeps the drive going. TIGERS 56, SOONERS 21.
Fourth quarter
OKLAHOMA: T.J. Pledger 1 run at 9:39 (Brkic kick). DRIVE: 9-71-4:27. KEY PLAYS: Hurts 21 pass to Theo Wease to midfield. Hurts 11 pass to Jadon Haselwood to the LSU 28. Hurts 19 pass to Drake Stoops to the LSU 1 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 56, SOONERS 28.
LSU: John Emery 6 run at 3:59 (York kick). DRIVE: 9-75-5:40. KEY PLAYS: Curry 20 run to the LSU 49. Myles Brennan, in for Burrow, has back-to-back completions of 10 and 12 yards to Derrick Dillon to give LSU a first down at the OU 26. Brennan 17 pass to Racey McMath to the 6. TIGERS 63, SOONERS 28.
fINAL SCORE: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28
RECORDS: LSU 14-0, Oklahoma 12-2
ATTENDANCE: 78,347 (Peach Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Stadium records)
Sheldon Mickles