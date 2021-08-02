Michael Cherry's quest for an individual medal at the Olympics got one step closer to becoming reality Monday morning when he advanced to the 400 meters final.
After easily winning his first-round heat at the Tokyo Games with a time of 44.82 seconds on Saturday night in his Olympics debut, the former LSU All-American knocked more time off in Monday's semifinals to automatically earn a spot in the final.
Former UL star and New Iberia native Morgann Leleux Romero, also competing in her first Olympics, qualified for the final in the women's pole vault after waiting out a rain delay.
Cherry's time Monday was the fourth-fastest of the three semifinal heats and helped him best Jamaica's Christian Taylor by nearly a half-second as Taylor got across the finish line in 44.92.
Cherry and USA teammate Michael Norman, who was second in his semifinal in 44.52 seconds, will race for medals in the final at 7 a.m. CDT Thursday.
Norman came into the Olympics with the second-fastest time in the world this year with a 44.07, but two men — Grenada's Kirani James and Colombia's Anthony Jose Zambrano — went under 44 seconds Monday.
James, the gold medalist in the 2012 Olympic Games in London, made a big statement Monday when he won his semifinal in 44.88 seconds with Zambrano close behind at 44.93.
Steven Gardiner of The Bahamas was the other athlete faster than Cherry and Norman on Monday as he won his semifinal with a time of 44.14 seconds.
Leleux Romero qualified for the women's pole vault final when she was one of 15 athletes to clear 14 feet, 11 inches.
She passed on the opening height and then made her first attempt at 14-5¼ before rain interrupted the competition.
After field events resumed, Leleux Romero missed her first two attempts at 14-11 and then cleared on her third and final try.
The finals for the women's pole vault will be held at 5:20 a.m. Thursday.