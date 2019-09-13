No. 9 Florida at Kentucky
6 p.m., ESPN
A decades-long nightmare came to an end for Kentucky fans last season when the Wildcats topped Florida for the first time since 1987. That upset in Gainesville propelled Kentucky to a 10-win season, but you can believe UF is still smarting and will be bent on starting a new streak.
Stanford at No. 17 UCF
2:30 p.m., ESPN
After having its 25-game winning streak snapped by LSU in the Fiesta Bowl, UCF is now chirping about its 26-game regular-season winning streak. A grand total of two of the 26 wins were over Power 5 schools — Pittsburgh and Maryland. Can they make Stanford their third?
Texas Tech at Arizona
9:30 p.m., ESPN
If you like points and yards, you've come to the right place. A late-night Pac-12 vs. Big 12 shootout is in the cards since Arizona averages 51.5 points and an amazing 629.5 total yards, while Texas Tech puts up 41.5 points and 557.5 yards a game. Don't doze off on this one.
Kansas State at Mississippi State
11 a.m., ESPN
K-State is the first Power 5 nonconference foe to visit Starkville in a decade, so the Big 12 Wildcats want to put on a good show vs. the SEC in a battle of 2-0 teams. Both teams can sling it, but their run defenses will get a test as Kansas State averages 347.0 per game and State 235.5.
No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina
2:30 p.m., CBS
After blowing out Duke and New Mexico State with unsurprising ease, Alabama could get a real test from South Carolina in their SEC opener. Then again, it could simply be another easy one for Bama as it faces South Carolina true freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski.
Sheldon Mickles