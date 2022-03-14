LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson slid to his left, stopping a hard ground ball by Bethune-Cookman's Irvin Escobar that was bound for left-center field.
Thompson threw it across the diamond to Tre’ Morgan for the first out in the top of the eighth inning of Friday's 8-7 victory.
As Thompson walked back into position, he waved his index finger in the air behind him, signifying one out.
“Jordan's play in the eighth inning to erase the leadoff man was the play of the game,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said Friday. “I thought he handled the ball well, and that's a fast and athletic team. When the ball goes on the ground, they can put pressure on you.”
It was a sparkling defensive play — the type that had been in short supply the weekend before, when the Tigers tallied 10 errors through three games at the Shriners Classic.
But the Tigers rebounded last week, making just three errors through four games, without much change to their defensive lineup.
Johnson continued to tinker with LSU's defense through the first 16 games. But as the Tigers prepare for a home game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Tulane, their first-year coach said he believes in their potential.
Sometimes, Johnson will play Jacob Berry in right field and Jack Merrifield at third base. When he puts Berry at third base, he’ll put Giovanni DiGiacomo in right field. Thompson, who has the most errors on the team, has remained the starting shortstop. But Johnson has reasons for keeping his lineup fairly consistent: He believes they can ultimately get the job done.
“We got home at 5 in the morning last Sunday and I think they were a little bit frustrated with that game against Baylor,” Johnson said of LSU's 9-6 loss March 6. “Which I was happy to see. It wasn't this emotional response to it, but they wanted to play better.”
DiGiacomo has a background in center field. His move to right adds speed to that corner, whereas Berry’s greater strength is his throwing arm — he is capable of grabbing a one-hop single and firing it to home plate. But Berry is still learning the position. He played a few games at third base while at Arizona but mostly remained a designated hitter.
The one change last weekend was that Johnson did start Drew Bianco at third base on Friday, rewarding him for a stream of good practices.
Aside from third base, the infield has stayed the same. Cade Doughty has started almost every game at second base, with the exception of the season opener against Maine, when he was at third and Will Safford started at second.
Doughty committed throwing and fielding errors on a play against Baylor and has six errors so far. But he is batting .393 with six home runs and 10 doubles. There’s no taking the projected first- or second-round MLB draft prospect out, but with his experience at third base and Merrifield’s experience playing second at LSU-Eunice, Johnson was asked about the possibility of switching the two.
“Cade’s (Doughty) range and ability is what you need more of at second — a good example is how quickly he goes back and gets pop-ups,” Johnson said. “I think Jack (Merrifield) does a good job of playing low to the ground, and the ball gets on you at third base a little bit quicker. I think they both have the throwing arm to be able to do both, but Cade's arm stroke is a little bit shorter than Jack's and more conducive on some of the throws you have to make from second base.”
The Tigers will need to stay consistent Tuesday against Tulane, which has won series against Louisiana Tech and reigning national champion Mississippi State.
Tulane is on a four-game losing streak and was swept at home by Evansville over the weekend, but the Green Wave does have an experienced roster.
"They had a difficult weekend and they're gonna come ready to play," Johnson said.
That'll mean that players like Thompson, who lead the infield, will need to continue to hold steady.
Thompson said during preseason practice, he wasn’t getting the reps he normally would while he nursed a lower leg injury. But more recently, he’s been able to catch up.
“I’ve been working really hard and been feeling really good, so I don’t think there will be any problems,” Thompson said. “All the guys have been working really hard. It's just awesome to see improvement we've made from the past couple weeks to the whole week. We’ll keep grinding and taking as many ground balls as we can.”