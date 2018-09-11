Despite threatening skies, the No. 12-ranked LSU football team took its practice session outdoors Tuesday afternoon as it ramped up preparations for Saturday’s showdown at No. 7 Auburn.
This will be the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams, which are both off to 2-0 starts. The game from Jordan-Hare Stadium kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.
The Tigers practiced in full gear Tuesday and at close to their current full strength, minus previously injured and suspended players.
The only player who appeared absent on defense was Eric Monroe. The sophomore reserve safety practiced Monday but has been hampered by injuries.
For the second straight day, junior cornerback Kristian Fulton and sophomore safety Todd Harris worked out in yellow (non contact) jerseys, as did LSU’s quarterbacks per usual.
The return of Saahdiq Charles and the announced move of fellow sophomore Austin Deculus to right tackle showed itself as the Tigers’ offensive line went to work. Charles was back at his regular spot at left tackle — Deculus started for him there this past Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana — with senior Garrett Brumfield at left guard. Sophomore Lloyd Cushenberry was at center, with junior Damien Lewis at right guard and Deculus to his right.