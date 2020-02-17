As expected, the LSU basketball team's three-week stay in the Associated Press Top 25 poll ended when the new poll was released Monday morning.
LSU, which fell seven spots to No. 25 last week after losing to Vanderbilt and Auburn, split its two games this week and dropped out of the poll after falling from the USA Today coaches' poll last Monday.
Will Wade's team has now lost three of its past four games after defeating Missouri last Tuesday night and falling at Alabama on Saturday.
Still, LSU (18-7, 9-3 Southeastern Conference) was among the teams receiving votes in the AP poll.
LSU tallied 55 points in the nationwide panel of 63 sportswriters and broadcasters, leaving the Tigers as the fourth team out of the Top 25.
LSU hosts SEC leader Kentucky at 8 p.m. Tuesday in a game to be televised by ESPN.
Kentucky (20-5, 10-2 SEC) moved up two spots to 10th Monday following wins over Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.
The only other SEC school in the AP poll is Auburn, which dropped two spots to 13th after going 1-1 this week with an overtime win against Alabama and a loss at Missouri.
Baylor, the seventh team to hold the No. 1 spot in the AP poll this season, remained there this week after defeating Big 12 foes Texas and West Virginia.
The Bears improved to 23-1 overall in extending their winning streak to 22 games and held firm over No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 3 Kansas.
AP Top 25 Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Total points
1. Baylor (48) 23-1 1,559
2. Gonzaga (14) 27-1 1,518
3. Kansas (1) 22-3 1,434
4. San Diego State 26-0 1,404
5. Dayton 23-2 1,294
6. Duke 22-3 1,285
7. Maryland 21-4 1,194
8. Florida State 21-4 1,088
9. Penn State 20-5 1,024
10. Kentucky 20-5 1,011
11. Louisville 21-5 837
12. Villanova 19-6 824
13. Auburn 22-3 818
14. Oregon 20-6 742
15. Creighton 20-6 718
16. Seton Hall 18-7 672
17. West Virginia 18-7 552
18. Colorado 20-6 501
19. Marquette 17-7 404
20. Iowa 18-8 254
21. Butler 19-7 242
22. Houston 20-6 237
23. BYU 21-7 188
24. Arizona 18-7 102
25. Ohio State 17-8 95
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 92, Michigan State 87, Michigan 83, LSU 55, Rhode Island 39, Virginia 32, Cincinnati 14, Stephen F. Austin 14, Illinois 12, Northern Iowa 9, Utah State 8, Rutgers 6, Florida 6, East Tennessee State 5, Saint Mary's 4, Tulsa 3, Richmond 3, SMU 2, New Mexico State 2, Wright State 1, Arizona State 1.