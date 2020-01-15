With a College Football Championship trophy in hand, a large group of Tigers now have an NFL decision to make.
LSU has a host of draft-eligible players. Below are the 17 red-shirt sophomores or juniors who could consider putting their name in for the 2020 NFL Draft, held in Paradise, Nevada from April 23-25.
The deadline to declare is Monday, Jan. 20.
LSU's fourth national championship in school history? That came courtesy of the players roaming the locker room.
DECLARED
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson has declared for the NFL draft.
Two days after a College Football Playoff title, LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III is turning his sights to the NFL draft.
LSU safety Grant Delpit has declared for the NFL draft, foregoing his final season of collegiate eligibility.
Patrick Queen sat next to his head coach, the morning after winning the national championship, and was asked whether he was going to return fo…
The LSU Tigers will be replacing both starting inside linebackers.
The LSU Tigers will have to find a new starting left tackle.
POTENTIAL NFL DRAFT ENTRANTS
- JaCoby Stevens, Junior
- Kary Vincent Jr., Junior
- K'Lavon Chaisson, RS Soph
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Junior
- Zach Von Rosenberg, Junior
- Ray Thornton, Junior
- Andre Anthony, Junior
- Tyler Shelvin, RS Soph
- Austin Deculus, Junior
- Thaddeus Moss, Junior
- Glen Logan, Junior
The Tigers had as many as five players projected to be first-round possibilities before their championship win, including Delpit, Jefferson and K'Lavon Chaisson.
Senior quarterback Joe Burrow is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals, and senior cornerback Kristian Fulton is also expected to be a first-round possibility.
Even after the season ends, it's fitting that this LSU team appears poised to break yet another record.
LSU's record for first-round picks is four, with JaMarcus Russell going No. 1 overall followed by safety LaRon Landry at No. 6, wide receiver Dwayne Bowe at No. 23 and wide receiver Craig Davis at No. 30.
LSU's record for the most players selected in a single NFL draft is nine, a mark hit in back-to-back drafts in 2013 and 2014.