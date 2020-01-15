With a College Football Championship trophy in hand, a large group of Tigers now have an NFL decision to make.

LSU has a host of draft-eligible players. Below are the 17 red-shirt sophomores or juniors who could consider putting their name in for the 2020 NFL Draft, held in Paradise, Nevada from April 23-25.

The deadline to declare is Monday, Jan. 20.

DECLARED

Justin Jefferson, Junior

Lloyd Cushenberry III, Junior

Grant Delpit, Junior

Patrick Queen, Junior

Jacob Phillips, Junior

Saahdiq Charles, Junior

POTENTIAL NFL DRAFT ENTRANTS

JaCoby Stevens, Junior

Kary Vincent Jr., Junior

K'Lavon Chaisson, RS Soph

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Junior

Zach Von Rosenberg, Junior

Ray Thornton, Junior

Andre Anthony, Junior

Tyler Shelvin, RS Soph

Austin Deculus, Junior

Thaddeus Moss, Junior

Glen Logan, Junior

The Tigers had as many as five players projected to be first-round possibilities before their championship win, including Delpit, Jefferson and K'Lavon Chaisson.

Senior quarterback Joe Burrow is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals, and senior cornerback Kristian Fulton is also expected to be a first-round possibility.

LSU's record for first-round picks is four, with JaMarcus Russell going No. 1 overall followed by safety LaRon Landry at No. 6, wide receiver Dwayne Bowe at No. 23 and wide receiver Craig Davis at No. 30.

LSU's record for the most players selected in a single NFL draft is nine, a mark hit in back-to-back drafts in 2013 and 2014.