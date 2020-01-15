cfpclemsonlsu.011420 HS 5843.jpg
LSU safety Grant Delpit (7) celebrates alongside LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (91), LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) and LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) after LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. recovered a fumble in the second half of LSU's 42-25 win over Clemson in the National Championship, Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

With a College Football Championship trophy in hand, a large group of Tigers now have an NFL decision to make.

LSU has a host of draft-eligible players. Below are the 17 red-shirt sophomores or juniors who could consider putting their name in for the 2020 NFL Draft, held in Paradise, Nevada from April 23-25.

The deadline to declare is Monday, Jan. 20.

DECLARED

Justin Jefferson, Junior

Lloyd Cushenberry III, Junior

Grant Delpit, Junior

Patrick Queen, Junior

Jacob Phillips, Junior

Saahdiq Charles, Junior

POTENTIAL NFL DRAFT ENTRANTS

  • JaCoby Stevens, Junior
  • Kary Vincent Jr., Junior
  • K'Lavon Chaisson, RS Soph
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Junior
  • Zach Von Rosenberg, Junior
  • Ray Thornton, Junior
  • Andre Anthony, Junior
  • Tyler Shelvin, RS Soph
  • Austin Deculus, Junior
  • Thaddeus Moss, Junior
  • Glen Logan, Junior

The Tigers had as many as five players projected to be first-round possibilities before their championship win, including Delpit, Jefferson and K'Lavon Chaisson. 

Senior quarterback Joe Burrow is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals, and senior cornerback Kristian Fulton is also expected to be a first-round possibility.

LSU's record for first-round picks is four, with JaMarcus Russell going No. 1 overall followed by safety LaRon Landry at No. 6, wide receiver Dwayne Bowe at No. 23 and wide receiver Craig Davis at No. 30.

LSU's record for the most players selected in a single NFL draft is nine, a mark hit in back-to-back drafts in 2013 and 2014.

Email Jeff Nowak at jnowak@theadvocate.com

Twitter: @Jeff_Nowak

