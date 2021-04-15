The highest-rated pro prospect of LSU’s "Big Four" this past season has made a decision about his future.

In a move that was totally expected, Cam Thomas announced Thursday via Twitter that he was applying for early entry into the NBA draft after one highly-successful collegiate season.

Thomas, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, is projected on most mocks as a top-10 to top-25 pick in the draft that will be held July 29.

In his tweet, Thomas noted he will hire an agent and remain in the draft after helping LSU to a 19-10 record and a berth in the NCAA tournament where the Tigers defeated St. Bonaventure and fell to Michigan.

He joined teammates Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart and Darius Days in entering the draft. They declared on consecutive days last week.

Thomas thanked his mother and sister and all who helped him on his journey — including the LSU coaching staff and his teammates — for preparing him for what's ahead.

"It's been a great ride as a freshman at LSU and to be able to wear purple and gold is an honor that I will never forget," he wrote.

"Attending LSU has put me in the position to live out my lifelong dream of becoming a professional basketball player at the highest level."

The tweet was accompanied with the word "24OUT" and purple and gold hearts.

“I’m really happy with my experience here,” Thomas said before the Southeastern Conference tournament last month. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

LSU coach Will Wade said several times over the final three months of the season he had received numerous calls from NBA executives and scouts wanting to gather intel on Thomas as an athlete and person.

Wade believes Thomas is ready to take the next step in his career.

“He’s just so mature, he’s 18, 19 years old going on 25, 26,” Wade said last month. “He’s just got a very mature approach to everything. He’s got as sure a self discipline as I’ve ever seen in a freshman with what he does.

“His mother being in the military, she’s instilled a lot of that in him,” he said. “Very disciplined, very mature; it’s allowed him to have success. He hasn’t had a lot of huge highs or huge lows, he’s remained consistent … that’s the most amazing part.”

A five-star recruit from national high school basketball power Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, Thomas becomes LSU’s second one-and-done player in the past three seasons.

McDonald’s All-American Naz Reid left after his freshman season, but the 6-10 forward did not have his name called during the two-round, 60-pick draft.

However, he signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and earned a roster spot the past two seasons.

Thomas was a first-team All-SEC selection by the coaches and media and was an AP honorable mention All-American after leading the league in scoring at 23.0 points per game, which ranked fourth nationally.

It was the highest scoring average for an LSU player since Ronnie Henderson racked up 23.3 points a game in 1995.

Thomas was the first freshman to lead the conference in scoring since LSU’s Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (formerly Chris Jackson) accomplished the feat back in 1989.

Thomas was also voted to the SEC All-Tournament team after he had 57 points, nine rebounds and six assists in three games, helping the Tigers reach the tournament final for the first time since 1993.

The Chesapeake, Virginia, native scored 25 points or more in 16 of 29 games with a career-high of 32 in his SEC debut, a 77-54 rout of Texas A&M on Dec. 29.

He also had a streak of 10 consecutive games with 20 points or more.

Thomas made 40.6% of his field-goal attempts, including 32.5% from beyond the 3-point arc, and connected on 88.2% of his free throws.

CBSSports.com and NBAdraft.net have differing opinions on Thomas. He is rated as the 13th-best draft-eligible prospect by CBS, while NBAdraft.net has him at No. 24.

The NBA combine and individual workouts and interviews, along with the other things he did besides being a high-volume scorer, will decide which spot he eventually goes.

“I feel like I improved my rebounding towards the end of the year and defending,” Thomas said. “I feel my defense gets overlooked because I score the ball so well. I feel like I did those two things really well this year.”