Kristian Fulton narrowed it down to three suits.
The former LSU cornerback hadn't decided which one he was going to wear yet, but it was going to be one of them.
Whichever one he chose was going to be seen by millions of television viewers all across the country when he hugged his parents then walked up to shake NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's hand on the main stage near Caesar's Forum in Las Vegas.
Instead of getting to experience all the bright lights and glitz Vegas had planned for this year's draft picks, Fulton will be in his home in Terrytown on the Westbank of New Orleans.
The COVID-19 virus canceled all of the NFL's plans, meaning Fulton and all of the other players seeing their dreams fulfilled over the next three days will have to do so without all the normal fanfare.
"I definitely would have liked to have been in Vegas this week," Fulton said. "It's tough. But I just appreciate this opportunity and being in the moment."
His parents, Keith and Michelle, were looking forward to it, too.
But rather than packing for their trip, the toughest part of this week has been trying to dwindle down the list of people to invite to their home in these days of social distancing. In addition, they have had to work with the NFL to prep for Thursday night.
The league sent them a package, including two iPhone 11's. Those will be used to capture the night and the moment their son's name gets called. The Fultons have done two test runs with the league to make sure everything goes off without a glitch. The league sent lighting too, just to make sure everything is just right.
But chances are, that light won't be needed.
Fulton's face when he gets drafted will be enough to light up the room. It's a moment he's been waiting for, perhaps a year longer than he originally had planned.
If it hadn't been for an ankle injury that forced him to miss three games of his junior season, he may already be in the NFL just like some always predicted during his early days playing at Johnny Jacobs Playground in Marrero.
"There was just something in him," said his park ball coach Mickey Christian in a 2016 interview. "He stood out above everybody.”
That continued at Archbishop Rummel High School, where Fulton recorded 22 interceptions and blossomed into one of the top cornerbacks in the country.
At LSU, he had his ups (a national championship three months ago in his hometown) and his downs (particularly the 2017 season).
That's when the NCAA suspended him for two seasons for substituting a urine sample during a drug test for performance enhancing drugs. Fulton, 18 at the time, tried to switch samples that day because he thought he was being tested for marijuana. The actual sample he gave that day proved he had not used any performance enhancing drugs. But the NCAA rules automatically call for a 2-year suspension when a sample is switched. Fulton, having passed the actual test he had been administered, appealed the NCAA's decision. Eventually, he won his appeal and was reinstated after missing one season instead of two.
But that didn't make the season without football any easier. He didn't attend any of LSU's game that year.
"We would lay in the bed and watch the game and just talk football," Keith Fulton said. "I always told him I knew we would get through it. I didn't know how, but I felt something was going to happen and it did."
Fulton still got to practice with the team that season. That helped.
"I used football as an escape," Fulton said. "I was still able to practice and get better and sharpen my tools. It was a lot with everything I've been through. So I was just wanting to redeem myself and put something good back on my name."
He's done that.
Now that name is expected to be one of the first 32 called Thursday night.
He'll be watching at home with his parents and brother Keith Jr. and other family members. One of his biggest fans won't be there. Louis Fulton Jr., Kristian's grandfather, died two weeks ago because of the coronavirus.
"He'd really be proud," Fulton said about his grandfather.
Fulton will be proud, too, although you'll probably never know it.
He remains just as humble as a probable first-round draft pick as he was during his playing days at Rummel.
"That's just who Kristian is," his father says.
Fulton says it's the only way he knows to be.
"It just comes from what I've been through and having football taken away," Fulton said. "I know I always have to get better because there is always another person out there working just as hard. They may not be drafted as high as I possibly will, but even if they are drafted in the sixth or seventh round, they are going to be working just as hard."
So for Fulton, it's all about just appreciating the moment. Even if that moment is in Terrytown instead of Vegas.
"I'm just trying to embrace it," he said.