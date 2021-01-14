LSU safety Todd Harris announced Thursday evening he will be returning for his fifth year with the Tigers.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior played in 10 games last season, started in six, and he ranked fourth on the team with two interceptions. Harris completed the full season after missing most of the 2019 season after suffering an ACL tear against Northwestern State.
"Unfinished business," Harris posted on his personal Instagram account. "let's WORK."
With the departure of senior safety JaCoby Stevens to the NFL draft, Harris will be one of the most tenured defenders on the team. Harris is the ninth LSU player to announce he's returning next season instead of going pro.
A former four-star recruit in the 2017 class, Harris worked his way up from special teams contributor, role player, to a starter in 2019, when he suffered his injury.
In 2020, he was a main part of LSU's rotation in what was often a beleaguered but volatile secondary. As things stand, the 2021 secondary will also have key contributors Mo Hampton, Jordan Toles and Cameron Lewis, as well as blue chip prospects from a talent-laden recruiting class.
LSU has signed three safeties already, including two of the nation's Top 3 safeties in five-star Sage Ryan (nation's No. 2 safety per 247Sports) and four-star Derrick Davis (No. 3 safety). LSU coach Ed Orgeron has also said he considers three-star Pointe Coupee product Matthew Langlois a "diamond in the rough."