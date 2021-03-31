There will be no official NFL scouting combine this season, so LSU football's pro day took on a bit more urgency for nine Tigers draft hopefuls Tuesday morning.

That group included former Tigers star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, who opted out for the 2020 season, and Terrace Marshall, who opted out for the Tigers' final three games.

Both lit up social media with blazing times in the 40-yard dash, with both clocking in at 4.38 seconds in their lone attempts. But it was safety Kary Vincent Jr. -- another opt-out for 2020 -- who led the way with a 4.33 in his 40-yard dash. 

Can't see the video below? Click here.

...

Scroll below for drill results, measurements and some highlights for each player at today's workout. 

NOTE: Some players did not participate in certain drills; Jabril Cox did not work out due to injury 

TORY CARTER

MEASUREMENTS

  • Position: tight end/fullback
  • Height: 6-0 3/8
  • Weight: 229 pounds
  • Arm length: 30 5/8 inches
  • Wingspan: 74 1/8 inches
  • Hand size: 9 5.8 inches

Can't see the video below? Click here.

...

DRILLS

  • 40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.29 seconds
  • 3-cone drill: 7.46 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 35.5 inches
  • Bench press (225 pounds): 24 reps

JA'MARR CHASE

LSU NFL Pro Day Football

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catches during a drill at an NFL Pro Day at LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. 

Position: wide receiver

MEASUREMENTS

  • Height: 6-0 3/8
  • Weight: 208 pounds
  • Arm length: 30 3/4 inches
  • Wingspan: 74 7/8 inches
  • Hand size: 9 5/8 inches

Can't see the video below? Click here.

...

DRILLS

  • 40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds
  • 20-yard shuttle: 3.98 seconds
  • 3-cone drill: 7.0 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 41 inches
  • Broad jump: 11 feet
  • Bench press: n/a

JABRIL COX 

Position: linebacker

MEASUREMENTS

  • Height: 6-3 1/8 
  • Weight:232 pounds
  • Arm length: 32 3/8 inches
  • Wingspan: 79 inches
  • Hand size: 9 inches

Note: Did not workout due to hamstring strain. Expected to have separate pro day

TERRACE MARSHALL

BR.lsuproday.040121 1083 bf.jpg
Buy Now

A crowd cheers on wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. as he does the bench press for 19 during LSU's pro day Wednesday March 31, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. 

Position: wide receiver

MEASUREMENTS

  • Height: 6-2 5/8 
  • Weight: 205 pounds
  • Arm length: 32 3/4 inches
  • Wingspan: 78 1/8 inches
  • Hand size: 9 1/2 inches

Can't see the video below? Click here.

...

DRILLS

  • 40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds
  • Shuttle: n/a
  • Vertical jump: 39 inches 
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, 5 inches
  • Bench press (225 pounds): 19 reps

RACEY MCMATH

MEASUREMENTS

  • Position: wide receiver
  • Height: 6-2 1/2
  • Weight: 217 pounds
  • Arm length: 32 inches
  • Wingspan: 79 inches
  • Hand size: 8 7/8 inches

Can't see the video below? Click here.

...

DRILLS

  • 40-yard dash: 4.34 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.50 seconds
  • 3-cone drill: 7.36 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 34 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches
  • Bench press: n/a

ZACH VON ROSENBERG

Position: punter

MEASUREMENTS

  • Height: 6-4 1/8
  • Weight: 235 pounds
  • Arm length: 31 3/8 inches
  • Wingspan: 77 7/8 inches
  • Hand size: 9 1/8 inches

DRILLS

  • 40-yard dash: n/a
  • Shuttle: n/a
  • Vertical jump: n/a 
  • Bench press: n/a

TYLER SHELVIN

Position: defensive tackle

BR.lsuproday.040121 0722 bf.jpg
Buy Now

Defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin goes through the blocking dummies during an individual drill at LSU's pro day Wednesday March 31, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. 

MEASUREMENTS

  • Height: 6-2 1/8
  • Weight: 350 pounds
  • Arm length: 33 5/8 inches 
  • Wingspan: 80 1/4 inches
  • Hand size: 10 1/4 inches

Can't see the video below? Click here.

...

DRILLS

  • 40-yard dash: 5.45 seconds (1st); 5.40 seconds (2nd)
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.97 seconds
  • 3-cone drill: 8.19 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 28.5 inches
  • Broad jump: 8 feet, 1 inch
  • Bench press: n/a

JACOBY STEVENS

BR.lsuproday.040121 0479 bf.jpg
Buy Now

Defensive back JaCoby Stevens crosses the timing line for the scouts in the 40-yard dash during LSU's pro day Wednesday March 31, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. 

Position: safety

MEASUREMENTS

  • Height: 6-1, 1/8
  • Weight: 212 pounds
  • Arm length: 32 1/4 inches
  • Wingspan: 76 1/2 inches
  • Hand size: 9 1/8 inches

Can't see the video below? Click here.

...

DRILLS

  • 40-yard dash: 4.50 seconds (1st); 4.51 seconds (2nd)
  • Shuttle: n/a
  • Vertical jump: 42 inches 
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, 10 inches
  • Bench press: n/a

KARY VINCENT, JR.

Position: safety

MEASUREMENTS

  • Height: 5-9, 3/4
  • Weight: 185 pounds
  • Arm length: 30 1/4
  • Wingspan: 74 1/2
  • Hand size: 8 7/8

DRILLS

  • 40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds (1st); 4.33 seconds (2nd)
  • Shuttle: n/a
  • Vertical jump: 35.5 inches 
  • Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches
  • Bench press (225 pounds): 8 reps 

Email Jeff Nowak at jnowak@theadvocate.com

Twitter: @Jeff_Nowak

View comments