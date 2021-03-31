There will be no official NFL scouting combine this season, so LSU football's pro day took on a bit more urgency for nine Tigers draft hopefuls Tuesday morning.
That group included former Tigers star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, who opted out for the 2020 season, and Terrace Marshall, who opted out for the Tigers' final three games.
Both lit up social media with blazing times in the 40-yard dash, with both clocking in at 4.38 seconds in their lone attempts. But it was safety Kary Vincent Jr. -- another opt-out for 2020 -- who led the way with a 4.33 in his 40-yard dash.
Fast dudes. #LSU Pro Day - Ja’Maar Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. each run a 4.38 in 40-yard dash, Racey McMath a 4.34, Kary Vincent Jr. a 4.33. @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/Kg4t0w9IhD— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) March 31, 2021
Scroll below for drill results, measurements and some highlights for each player at today's workout.
NOTE: Some players did not participate in certain drills; Jabril Cox did not work out due to injury
TORY CARTER
MEASUREMENTS
- Position: tight end/fullback
- Height: 6-0 3/8
- Weight: 229 pounds
- Arm length: 30 5/8 inches
- Wingspan: 74 1/8 inches
- Hand size: 9 5.8 inches
#LSU Tory Carter benches 225 pounds 25 times. @Tory44Carter @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/t1toeHb8Od— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) March 31, 2021
DRILLS
- 40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.29 seconds
- 3-cone drill: 7.46 seconds
- Vertical jump: 35.5 inches
- Bench press (225 pounds): 24 reps
JA'MARR CHASE
Position: wide receiver
MEASUREMENTS
- Height: 6-0 3/8
- Weight: 208 pounds
- Arm length: 30 3/4 inches
- Wingspan: 74 7/8 inches
- Hand size: 9 5/8 inches
Oh my. 😳@LSUfootball WR Ja'Marr Chase just ran a 4.38u 40-yard dash. (via @SlaterNFL) pic.twitter.com/nV9D7Cep4N— NFL (@NFL) March 31, 2021
DRILLS
- 40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds
- 20-yard shuttle: 3.98 seconds
- 3-cone drill: 7.0 seconds
- Vertical jump: 41 inches
- Broad jump: 11 feet
- Bench press: n/a
JABRIL COX
Position: linebacker
MEASUREMENTS
- Height: 6-3 1/8
- Weight:232 pounds
- Arm length: 32 3/8 inches
- Wingspan: 79 inches
- Hand size: 9 inches
Note: Did not workout due to hamstring strain. Expected to have separate pro day.
TERRACE MARSHALL
Position: wide receiver
MEASUREMENTS
- Height: 6-2 5/8
- Weight: 205 pounds
- Arm length: 32 3/4 inches
- Wingspan: 78 1/8 inches
- Hand size: 9 1/2 inches
4.38 40 for #LSU WR Terrace Marshall. He opted to run once after that pic.twitter.com/kUB4oNrtvb— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 31, 2021
DRILLS
- 40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds
- Shuttle: n/a
- Vertical jump: 39 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, 5 inches
- Bench press (225 pounds): 19 reps
RACEY MCMATH
MEASUREMENTS
- Position: wide receiver
- Height: 6-2 1/2
- Weight: 217 pounds
- Arm length: 32 inches
- Wingspan: 79 inches
- Hand size: 8 7/8 inches
Ja’Marr Chase, Racey McMath, Terrace Marshall, Tory Carter work through hitch routes. #LSU pic.twitter.com/XnNqPEKXtD— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) March 31, 2021
DRILLS
- 40-yard dash: 4.34 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.50 seconds
- 3-cone drill: 7.36 seconds
- Vertical jump: 34 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches
- Bench press: n/a
ZACH VON ROSENBERG
Position: punter
MEASUREMENTS
- Height: 6-4 1/8
- Weight: 235 pounds
- Arm length: 31 3/8 inches
- Wingspan: 77 7/8 inches
- Hand size: 9 1/8 inches
DRILLS
- 40-yard dash: n/a
- Shuttle: n/a
- Vertical jump: n/a
- Bench press: n/a
TYLER SHELVIN
Position: defensive tackle
MEASUREMENTS
- Height: 6-2 1/8
- Weight: 350 pounds
- Arm length: 33 5/8 inches
- Wingspan: 80 1/4 inches
- Hand size: 10 1/4 inches
#LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin opted out of the 2020 season after showing glimpses of potential in 2019.— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) March 31, 2021
Stands to gain from workout today.
Height: 6-2, 1/8
Weight: 350
Arm: 33 5/8
Wing: 80 1/4
Hand: 10 1/4
40-yard: 5.40
Vertical: 28.5
20-yard shuttle: 4.97
3-cone: 8.19 pic.twitter.com/GN3hsTgEu2
DRILLS
- 40-yard dash: 5.45 seconds (1st); 5.40 seconds (2nd)
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.97 seconds
- 3-cone drill: 8.19 seconds
- Vertical jump: 28.5 inches
- Broad jump: 8 feet, 1 inch
- Bench press: n/a
JACOBY STEVENS
Position: safety
MEASUREMENTS
- Height: 6-1, 1/8
- Weight: 212 pounds
- Arm length: 32 1/4 inches
- Wingspan: 76 1/2 inches
- Hand size: 9 1/8 inches
JaCoby Stevens is considered a hybrid NFL prospect. A safety. A linebacker. Here’s his individual workout and full data from today:— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) March 31, 2021
Height: 6-1, 1/8
Weight: 212
Arm: 32 1/4
Wing: 76 1/2
Hand: 9 1/8
40-yard dash: 4.50
Vertical: 42 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet, 10 inches pic.twitter.com/S1z5fNihYG
DRILLS
- 40-yard dash: 4.50 seconds (1st); 4.51 seconds (2nd)
- Shuttle: n/a
- Vertical jump: 42 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, 10 inches
- Bench press: n/a
KARY VINCENT, JR.
Position: safety
MEASUREMENTS
- Height: 5-9, 3/4
- Weight: 185 pounds
- Arm length: 30 1/4
- Wingspan: 74 1/2
- Hand size: 8 7/8
DRILLS
- 40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds (1st); 4.33 seconds (2nd)
- Shuttle: n/a
- Vertical jump: 35.5 inches
- Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches
- Bench press (225 pounds): 8 reps