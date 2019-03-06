The LSU women’s basketball team excels in many aspects of basketball, which is why the Lady Tigers are on the NCAA tournament bubble.
One of those qualities is not perimeter shooting, which is also why the Lady Tigers are on that bubble.
Squeaking into the tournament will depend on LSU sinking a few more shots beginning Thursday when it takes on Tennessee in the SEC women’s tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
LSU has banked all season on its defense and rebounding, which fuels its transition game. If the Lady Tigers had hit a few more shots and not relied so much on that inside game, their March Madness hopes might not be in such desperate straits.
How close to the line are they? With an RPI of 71 and strength of schedule at 32, LSU is listed as the last team out in ESPN bracketologist Charlie Crème’s latest projection. The last team in? None other than Tennessee, making the upcoming match the bubbliest of all games this weekend.
“At this point in the season you have to be ready to knock down shots,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “There’s so much more you can do as an offensive player than shoot the ball, but when given opportunity to knock down a shot you have to do so.”
It’s not that LSU is the worst shooting team in the league. The 42.4 percentage isn’t great but puts the Lady Tigers in the middle of the pack at No. 8, right behind Tennessee (42.6). The problem is that outside of forwards Ayana Mitchell and Faustine Aifuwa (57.1 percent combined), the rest of the roster is shooting 38.2 percent collectively.
When the perimeter shots aren’t falling, LSU opponents sag their defense around Mitchell and Aifuwa as was the case Sunday in a 56-46 loss to Auburn. Those two were 12 for 21 while the rest of the lineup went 4 for 23 (17.4 percent). Tack on 24 turnovers and it was no wonder LSU had its second-lowest scoring output of the season.
It’s not a case of LSU shooting a lot of 3-pointers, either. The Lady Tigers have the fewest 3-point attempts (288) and the fewest overall field goal attempts (1,530) in the league. Fargas says youth is a factor in an inability to handle defensive pressure and carry shooting confidence from the practice gym to the games.
“We’re averaging way too many turnovers,” said Fargas, whose team had 28 and 24 miscues the last two games. “I’ve seen this team spot-on (shooting) in games. It’s you and the basket and that’s it. This is a young team and hasn’t been in this situation.
“We’re getting all the looks we need. Our defense is one of the best I’ve seen inn our league and the country. Our offense isn’t reflecting that at all.”
Mitchell has been the lone consistent bright spot. She’s third in the SEC in field-goal percentage (56.2) and averages a double-double with 13.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, the latter third in the SEC. Often LSU’s best offensive play is a missed shot that Mitchell puts back for points. She had four putbacks in the first 11:23 Sunday.
Without pointing a finger, Mitchell acknowledges her team’s problem.
“We have to focus on ourselves, mentally do a self-check and evaluation and figure out what we want to do and who we want to be,” she said. “Our defense speaks for itself, but we have to start getting points on the board, plain and simple. The guard play has to step up and start knocking down outside shots, and me and Faustine have to do more.”
Aside from shooting, LSU has to figure out a way to keep Tennessee off the backboards to stay alive in the tournament chase. In their first meeting in Knoxville, LSU trailed most of the game but cut the deficit to three points in the fourth quarter of a 74-65 loss. The Lady Vols won the rebound battle 36-30, which included 19 offensive rebounds.
LSU had a good shooting percentage mainly because it was able to unleash its transition game and score some easy baskets. Mitchell and Aifuwa will have to contend with Tennessee forwards Rennia Davis and Cheridene Green, who average 23.7 points and 15.5 rebounds in tandem.
“When you play Tennessee you’ve got to keep them off the boards,” Fargas said. “We have to do a better job of rebounding and stay out of foul trouble. Most of all we have to go in there with the attitude of competing and coming away with a win. This time of year, it’s one and done. The team that lays it all on the line, doesn’t give in, that fights for 40 minutes is going to be victorious.”
That’s not to mention the one that makes its shots and scores the most points.