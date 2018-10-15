Breiden Fehoko had everyone's attention before LSU's highly-anticipated matchup with then No. 2 Georgia Saturday afternoon thanks to his father, Vili, and brother, Sam.

As Fehoko was about to enter Tiger Stadium, Vili and Sam greeted him with a haka, a dance stemming from New Zealand's Maori culture but spread to other Polynesian areas.

The dance was captured by onlookers in the area and quickly lit up social media. During Monday's news conference wrapping up the Tigers' win, Fehoko dished on what a haka is, which of his LSU teammates he thinks could perform one and more.

Q: How do you perform a haka?

A: It really doesn’t matter. There really isn’t a right or wrong way. I saw (my dad) do it and in our culture, when somebody gifts you with the haka, you usually sit there, you receive it, you accept it. But I was about to go play a game. I’m not about to just sit there and let him do it. About to go play Georgia, the No. 2 team in the nation. I’ve got to get fired up somehow. I just dropped my stuff and the switch just flipped for me.

Q: What were you saying?

A: The chant comes from the Maori culture. Basically what the words mean is that it’s preparing the young man, the soldier, back in the old days the warrior, to go to war. He’s saying either he’s going to live or he’s going to die. I’m going to fight, I’m going to scratch, I’m going to claw for every breath I have and until the last breath I take I’m going to give it all I have. I’m going to fight for what I love.

You take a lot of pride in it, especially knowing what you’re saying.

Q: How many times have you tried to get (Orgeron) to do it?

A: I haven’t tried it yet. He gets himself fired up in a couple ways, so I’m going to leave it at that.

Q: Have your teammates tried to do it?

A: Before I came in here and did interviews, I was kind of like, ‘Hey, I’ve got to go do interviews.’ They were like, ‘Come teach us real quick!” Grant (Delpit) and Devin (White) after I did it on Saturday, they were like, ‘(jibberish)’ I don’t know what they were saying but they were trying to do it. A lot of them were asking me to tech them so I probably will end up teaching them.

Q: Who would be the ones who could grasp it?

A: I want to say Devin because he’s got the motion down already and he’s got the eagerness. He wants to learn it. Rashard — I don’t know about Rashard. He’s more of a passive guy. I don’t know if he could get that means in his face other than game day.

Really all of them, though. Once you teach them the meaning behind it, the dancing becomes second nature.

Q: What’s the significance of the tongue sticking out at the end?

A: I’m going to kill you. (laughs)

Back in the old days, the Maori warriors or like the All Blacks (New Zealand National Rugby Team), you see them do that. It means ‘We’re going to kill you. I’m going to take what you have.’

So when we finish the haka and I stick my tongue out, not to my dad of course, but for the Georgia game. We’re coming.