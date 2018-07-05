Six former LSU basketball players will begin play Friday in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with the hope of earning an invite to training camp this fall.
Former LSU guards Tim Quarterman, Brandon Sampson, Antonio Blakeney and Josh Gray will be playing along with former Tigers forwards Aaron Epps and Duop Reath.
Quarterman, who has played in 19 NBA games in two seasons since turning pro in April 2016, will be with the Milwaukee Bucks, while Sampson, who gave up his final year of eligibility after last season but wasn’t drafted, will play with the Atlanta Hawks.
Sampson has been playing with the Hawks summer team that participated in some preliminary games in Utah from July 2-5.
Blakeney, the rookie of the year in the G-League last season while playing for the Chicago Bulls affiliate, will be with the Bulls in the summer league and Gray, who played in a handful of games with the Phoenix Suns, is getting an audition with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Epps and Reath, both seniors on Will Wade’s first team last season, will be playing with the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks.
In addition to the former LSU players, at least eight other players with ties to the state are on NBA Summer League rosters.
The list includes Boston's Robert Williams (Vivian/Texas A&M), Chicago's Shawn Long (UL-Lafayette), Golden State's Jacob Evans (Baton Rouge/Cincinnati) and Damian Jones (Baton Rouge/Vanderbilt), New York's Mitchell Robinson (Chalmette), Orlando's Melvin Frazier (Tulane) and Jay Wright (UL-Lafayette), and Utah's Erik McCree (Louisiana Tech).