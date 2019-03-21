lsutamubasketball.022719 HS 1824.JPG (copy)
LSU forward Naz Reid (0) goes up for the attempted dunk following the steal against Texas A&M, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 66-55.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Naz Reid lit up Twitter and ignited the LSU bench by slamming down a massive dunk in the first half of the Tigers' opening game of the NCAA Tournament against Yale.

LSU teammate Tremont Waters fed Reid the ball on a breakaway, who then finished off the play with just under 10 minutes left in the first half.

Reid's dunk was amplified by the reaction of freshman Emmitt Williams, who was seen celebrating on the bench.

You can follow the rest of LSU-Yale here.

