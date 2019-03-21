Naz Reid lit up Twitter and ignited the LSU bench by slamming down a massive dunk in the first half of the Tigers' opening game of the NCAA Tournament against Yale.

LSU teammate Tremont Waters fed Reid the ball on a breakaway, who then finished off the play with just under 10 minutes left in the first half.

Reid's dunk was amplified by the reaction of freshman Emmitt Williams, who was seen celebrating on the bench.

Can't see the video below? Click here.

NAZ REID HAVE MERCY! pic.twitter.com/BncuFSeAfx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2019

Naz Reid coming through 🚆 pic.twitter.com/xH1NihOJcO — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) March 21, 2019

