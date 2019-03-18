When LSU baseball travels to Georgia this weekend, both teams will be ranked in the top 10.

Below, see where LSU now falls in each of the five polls. The Tigers' previous ranking is in parentheses:

— Collegiate Baseball: 7 (10)

— D1 Baseball: 10 (13)

— USA Today Coaches: 11 (13)

— Baseball America: 12 (11)

— Perfect Game: 14 (14)

After the Tigers swept Kentucky, they moved up to No. 7 in the country in Collegiate Baseball's weekly poll. Meanwhile, Georgia went on the road and swept South Carolina, ranked in the top-25 by some polls last week, to move to No. 9 in the nation.

The series will mark LSU's second against a ranked opponent. LSU got swept by a ranked Texas team earlier this year.