LSU star outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson returned to practice Thursday afternoon after missing just over a week of preseason camp.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound sophomore missed eight straight practices since participating in the first two days of camp, and Chaisson's return ends a long period where LSU's top defenders were out with what coach Ed Orgeron called "minor camp injuries."

Unanimous All-American strong safety Grant Delpit practiced for the second straight day. Orgeron said Wednesday that Delpit is "not 100 percent" but "wanted to come back early," and the coaching staff will ease Delpit into practice after his return from a minor injury.

Source: LSU offers 1-year deal to former long-time Saints defensive line coach Bill Johnson LSU has extended an offer to Bill Johnson to serve as defensive line coach for the 2019 season while injured coach Dennis Johnson recovers fro…

Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton has practiced in three of the last four practices. The 6-foot, 200-pound senior missed five straight practices last week, and Orgeron said he was still recovering from the foot surgery that kept him out of the final three games of the 2018 season and most of spring football.

Chaisson, Delpit and Fulton all did not participate in LSU's first preseason scrimmage on Saturday.

Chaisson may be one of the most influential players for the LSU defense in 2019. The Tigers struggled to create a consistent pass rush last season, and Orgeron said that he believes that Chaisson is a player who can record 12-to-15 sacks this season.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Two-sport true freshman defensive back Maurice Hampton has now practiced two straight practices after missing the previous two.

The football and baseball prospect has been practicing with a protective cast on his right wrist, which a source told The Advocate is due to a fractured hamate bone he suffered during the baseball season.

Hampton was still wearing the cast during Wednesday's practice, and on Thursday, he was wearing only a brace.

The defense still had its absences on Thursday: starting defensive end Rashard Lawrence, potential starting nose tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika and junior defensive end Justin Thomas.

Thomas, a 6-foot-5, 256-pound Alabama native, has missed two straight practices.

Orgeron has said Lawrence is being given days off in order to be cautious while Lawrence returns from his offseason knee surgery. The 6-foot-2, 308-pound senior missed consecutive practices on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.

Ika, who is competing with junior Tyler Shelvin for the starting nose tackle spot, has missed two straight practices.

Although the LSU defense has recovered some of its top players, the offense is still missing multiple players, particularly on the offensive line.

The offensive line was missing five players on Thursday, including starting right guard Damien Lewis, potential starting left guard Chasen Hines and backup left guard Kardell Thomas.

Orgeron said Thomas, a true freshman and Baton Rouge native, suffered an injury during Wednesday's practice and it "may be serious."

The 6-foot-3, 329-pound Southern Lab graduate was once a five-star recruit and was expected to provide depth at a position that needed it.

"I don't know how serious it is," Orgeron said Wednesday. "We're gonna see. I'm sure he'll be out for a little while. So that's another injury to an offensive lineman. So we gotta find some guys that can play there."

Senior Adrian Magee has been starting at left guard during preseason camp, and junior Donavaughn Campbell practiced in Lewis' place at first team right guard on Thursday.

True freshman Anthony Bradford, a Michigan native that was recruited to be an offensive tackle, practiced at second team right guard. Redshirt freshman Cameron Wire was second-team right tackle, in place of senior Badara Traore, who has missed two straight practices.

True freshman offensive tackle Thomas Perry has missed four straight practices.

Place-kicker Cade York is at the center of LSU's special teams change — both large and small Hold the football a little more tilted against the ground. That's it. Open up the sweet spot a little more for Cade York's foot to swing throu…

Thursday's offensive line rotations were as follows:

First team: LT Saahdiq Charles, LG Magee, C Lloyd Cushenberry, RG Donavaughn Campbell, RT Austin Deculus.

Second team: LT Dare Rosenthal, LG Michael Smith, C Charles Turner, RG Bradford, RT Wire.

Junior defensive lineman Jakori Savage, who played offensive line in 2018, flipped to the offensive side of the ball on Thursday afternoon.

Orgeron on Wednesday that the coaching staff "talked about" moving Savage over, but "we're not there yet."

True freshman running back John Emery missed his second practice of the preseason, last missing on Aug. 7, and wide receiver Derrick Dillon has missed six of the last seven practices.

Orgeron said Dillon is "a little bruised up" and "doesn't think" the 5-foot-11, 186-pound senior will play in Saturdays' scrimmage.

Dilllon missed spring football after having offseason hip surgery, and he caught 22 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns in 2018.

True freshman linebacker Donte Starks has not yet arrived at preseason camp because of academic reasons, Orgeron said.

Senior wide receiver Dee Anderson has not yet practiced, either. Anderson is "suspended from all team activities" until he passes conditioning, Orgeron said.