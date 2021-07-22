HOOVER, Ala. — LSU sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was named Thursday to the Biletnikoff Award Watch list, given annually to the nation’s top wide receiver.

Former Tigers Ja’Marr Chase and Josh Reed won the award in 2019 and 2001, respectively.

Boutte, who is expected to be named Friday to the preseason All-SEC team being voted on this week at SEC Football Media Days, had 45 catches for 735 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. Boutte was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list earlier this week, given annually to the nation's most outstanding player.

In LSU’s season finale against Ole Miss, Boutte set the SEC single-game receiving record with 308 yards and three touchdowns on 14 catches in a 53-48 victory.