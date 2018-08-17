Preseason All-American corner Greedy Williams is healthy to participate in LSU's scrimmage Saturday after he returned to practice earlier this week.

Williams didn't play in LSU's first scrimmage last week and he wore a gold noncontact jersey in his first practice back.

Orgeron said Wednesday that if LSU were playing a game today, sophomore Kary Vincent would start opposite Williams. But he clarified that the coaching staff hasn’t yet named a starter and “there’s no pecking order.”

Orgeron said sophomore safety Todd Harris, who mostly played in special teams last season, is “starting to show” by causing a few turnovers this week and that the coaching staff is “doing several different things with him.”

Inside linebackers Devin White and Jacob Phillips are continuing “to play very well,” Orgeron said, and sophomore outside linebacker Ray Thornton had “two of his best days rushing the passer” this week.

“We had an excellent scrimmage on Saturday (defensively),” Orgeron said. “But then, the offense handed it to us on Monday. So we need to do it every day.”

