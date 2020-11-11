The Southeastern Conference's commissioner doesn't scour the internet for suggestions on how to reschedule the league's games that have been postponed because of the coronavirus.
Greg Sankey made that clear Wednesday, a few hours after the SEC announced Georgia's game at Missouri this Saturday will be postponed because of an outbreak within the Missouri program.
It was the fourth such postponement for the league this week. Also gone are Auburn-Mississippi State, Tennessee-Texas A&M and LSU-Alabama. Only three games — Kentucky-Vanderbilt, Arkansas-Florida, Ole Miss-South Carolina — remain, and Kentucky's viral outbreak also casts its own game into jeopardy.
The loss of LSU-Alabama was the biggest blow. CBS earmarked this year’s game for its prime-time broadcast Saturday evening after the third round of The Masters, and, according to AL.com, CBS will no longer broadcast an SEC game that day.
The game was also expected to bring substantial revenue to LSU's athletic department, even with Tiger Stadium only operating at 25% capacity with local COVID-19 restrictions. LSU already had to relocate its home game against Missouri to Columbia because of Hurricane Delta, and, if the Alabama game is not rescheduled, LSU will only get to play three of its five originally scheduled home games.
Will the game be played at all this year?
Rescheduling the rivalry that has gone uninterrupted since 1963 is complicated, because both LSU and Alabama have used up their one open week of the season.
Sankey said the SEC has discussed moving postponed games to Dec. 19, but that date is also complicated because it's the date of the SEC championship and No. 1 Alabama (6-0) is likely to play in it.
LSU has also already used up the Dec. 12 date the SEC set aside for such situations for its postponed game against Florida.
However, Alabama still has Dec. 12 available.
Could Alabama move its Nov. 21 game against Kentucky to Dec. 12, while LSU moves its Nov. 21 game at Arkansas to Dec. 19?
Advocate columnist Scott Rabalais suggested this option on Monday, and WNXX-FM, 104.5 host Matt Moscona posted a similar plan to Twitter on Tuesday.
Could any other series of mix-and-match combos free up a weekend for the Tigers and Tide?
"There are plenty of scheduling suggestions on Twitter," Sankey said on the SEC's weekly teleconference. "But I don't run the league based on Twitter, just so you know."
Oh, there'll still be plenty more suggestions. Even while a large contingent of LSU fans have declared the struggling Tigers (2-3) just might benefit from not having to play an Alabama team that entered the week a three-touchdown favorite.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron says his team still wants the game to happen.
Just when could it be played?
"Your guess is as good as mine," Orgeron said Wednesday. "I've heard a lot of things. Which, I don't know. But whenever they tell us to play, we'll be ready to play."
Meanwhile, a large chunk of LSU's football roster remains quarantined.
The team dipped below the SEC's 53-man roster requirement after a small number of players tested positive for COVID-19 last week, forcing several others into mandatory 14-day quarantine.
The large quarantine number is what forced the Alabama game to be postponed; only three to four players tested positive for the virus, according to multiple sources.
True freshman TJ Finley was LSU’s only scholarship quarterback available, a source confirmed to The Advocate, and the Tigers also didn't have any scholarship tight ends available. The wide receiver position was also among those affected.
The outbreak reportedly originated at a Halloween party, but Orgeron said Wednesday that he "knew nothing of that."
"I heard it," he said, "but not from any of our players. But I can ask them. And obviously I told them yesterday that if that is going on, I don't want them at any parties. We have a rule: no bars during the season. No bar rooms during the season. I think guys are going to want to go to parties, but they gotta be careful, you know?"
The number of players in quarantine was troubling enough for LSU to begin preparing for the Arkansas game on Monday instead of Alabama.
At the time, Orgeron said they didn't believe the game was going to happen. Then, on Tuesday, there was brief hope and they switched back to Alabama preparation before the final word finally arrived just before Tuesday's practice.
It's still possible that LSU's game at Arkansas next week is also in jeopardy.
When Florida had to postpone its game against LSU because of an outbreak within its program, the Gators had to also postpone its game against Missouri that following week because players were still in 14-day quarantine.
LSU's open week seems to have provided a favorable window. Orgeron said he's heard the quarantined players "will be back sometime next week," and pegged next Tuesday or Wednesday as the days he'll have an answer.
"We'll have a lot more players at practice next week than we have this week," he said.
The LSU coaching staff has been forced to get creative with the organization of practices with so many players unavailable. Walk-ons have replaced starters. Defensive linemen, who have never snapped a football, have had to flip over to offense and play center. Punter Zach Von Rosenberg, a former minor league pitcher, played second-team quarterback.
Players in quarantine are still allowed to work out by themselves, Orgeron said. They can run and lift, but they can't be at practice. They can still game plan for Arkansas by participating in team meetings through video conferencing technology.
Orgeron still said Tuesday was "one of our best practices" — a day that he shortened to help boost energy. A reporter skeptically asked about Von Rosenberg playing quarterback, and Orgeron insisted that his punter played well.
"Look, he threw a touchdown pass yesterday and the whole team was cheering," Orgeron said. "Seriously, it was good!"
LSU's band of replacements will have to sustain the rest of the week. Orgeron said they'll practice first down situations on Wednesday, third downs Thursday, and the team will have the weekend off like they do during any other open date.
"Hopefully the schedule stays the same," Orgeron said. "We play Arkansas next week, and we'll be ready to play."