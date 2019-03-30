After blasting Mississippi State for 10 runs Friday night to even the series, LSU baseball will look to get out of Starkville with a series win Saturday afternoon.

First pitch for the rubber match between the two teams is slated for 1 p.m. Game time was moved up an hour due to forecasted thunderstorms later Saturday evening.

THE GAME

WHO: LSU at Mississippi State

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

SCOUTING REPORT

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is ranked No. 4.

RECORDS: LSU is 18-9, 5-3 Southeastern Conference. Mississippi State is 24-4, 5-3.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Eric Walker (1-1, 6.04 ERA, 22.1 IP, 7 BB, 17 SO); MSU – TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Freshman CJ Willis earned his first start of the season during Friday's game after hitting a two-out RBI double during the first game of the series. Coach Paul Mainieri hoped Willis would provide a spark to LSU's inconsistent offense. Starting Willis sent Cade Beloso to the bench, but Mainieri said he didn't want to "give up on Beloso."