lsumississippistate.032919 004.JPG
Buy Now

LSU left fielder Daniel Cabrera (2) celebrates with his teammates after scoring in an SEC game against Mississippi State, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Mississippi State's Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss. (Photo by Trevor Birchett/MSU Athletics)

After blasting Mississippi State for 10 runs Friday night to even the series, LSU baseball will look to get out of Starkville with a series win Saturday afternoon.

First pitch for the rubber match between the two teams is slated for 1 p.m. Game time was moved up an hour due to forecasted thunderstorms later Saturday evening.  

Follow below for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see live updates below? Click here.

THE GAME

WHO: LSU at Mississippi State

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

SCOUTING REPORT

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is ranked No. 4.

RECORDS: LSU is 18-9, 5-3 Southeastern Conference. Mississippi State is 24-4, 5-3.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Eric Walker (1-1, 6.04 ERA, 22.1 IP, 7 BB, 17 SO); MSU – TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Freshman CJ Willis earned his first start of the season during Friday's game after hitting a two-out RBI double during the first game of the series. Coach Paul Mainieri hoped Willis would provide a spark to LSU's inconsistent offense. Starting Willis sent Cade Beloso to the bench, but Mainieri said he didn't want to "give up on Beloso."

View comments