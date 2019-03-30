After blasting Mississippi State for 10 runs Friday night to even the series, LSU baseball will look to get out of Starkville with a series win Saturday afternoon.
First pitch for the rubber match between the two teams is slated for 1 p.m. Game time was moved up an hour due to forecasted thunderstorms later Saturday evening.
LSU baseball broke a four-game losing streak as a revived offense, led by Chris Reid, beat Mississippi State.
Follow below for live updates.
LIVE UPDATES
Can't see live updates below? Click here.
THE GAME
WHO: LSU at Mississippi State
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
Saturday's game between LSU and Mississippi State has been moved up by an hour.
SCOUTING REPORT
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is ranked No. 4.
RECORDS: LSU is 18-9, 5-3 Southeastern Conference. Mississippi State is 24-4, 5-3.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Eric Walker (1-1, 6.04 ERA, 22.1 IP, 7 BB, 17 SO); MSU – TBA
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Freshman CJ Willis earned his first start of the season during Friday's game after hitting a two-out RBI double during the first game of the series. Coach Paul Mainieri hoped Willis would provide a spark to LSU's inconsistent offense. Starting Willis sent Cade Beloso to the bench, but Mainieri said he didn't want to "give up on Beloso."
Who's starting, how to watch and what to watch for when LSU ends a three-game series with Mississippi State.