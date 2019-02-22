LSU softball bounced back from a tough loss to Stanford on Thursday to take two shutout wins Friday, 4-0 against Memphis and 2-0 over Michigan.
“I think the mentality was to just fight all the way,” LSU pitcher Shelbi Sunseri said. “We had a team meeting and some of the things that were said were really taken to heart. We really put our team into play and knowing we need to fight every pitch, every moment, every inning.”
Sunseri continued her dominance against Memphis in Friday's first game.
She drove an opposite-field home run, her eighth of the season, in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend LSU's lead to 4-0. Eight home runs already eclipses Sunseri's total as a freshman.
Sunseri also dominated in the circle for the Tigers, pitching a two-hit shutout and totaling a career-high 10 strikeouts.
LSU continued to perform offensively with eight hits against Memphis.
The Tigers got out to an early 1-0 lead when right fielder Taryn Antoine scored on a passed ball with the bases loaded. LSU added another run in the second inning. After shortstop Amber Serrett lead off with a walk, center fielder Aliyah Andrews laid a bunt down the third baseline bunt, and Serrett advanced from third to avoid the tag at home, giving LSU a 2-0 lead.
Memphis got its first hit in the top of the fourth inning. Left fielder Savannah Stewart saved a hit in left with a diving catch, but the next batter put the ball in play with a single through the infield.
“There’s never a doubt in my mine that our defense isn’t going to have any one of our pitchers’ backs,” Sunseri said.
LSU continued to slowly add to its lead, putting up one more run in the bottom of the fourth. Andrews took a walk and right fielder Taryn Antoine drove her in with an RBI single to left field.
Shleby Wickersham won the second game against Michigan, pitching a one-hit shutout and facing the minimum 21 batters.
The LSU offense was able to get four hits on Meghan Beaubien, the 2018 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Once again, LSU jumped out to a quick lead over Michigan in the bottom of the first. Antoine walked and Amanda Sanchez drove her in with a double right the third base line to put LSU up 1-0.
The Tigers added to that lead in the the third. Andrews had a leadoff single and advanced on a throwing error. Amanda Sanchez hit an RBI double.
“The sky is the limit for this team, as long as you continue to fight, pay attention to the little details and work together as a team,” Sunseri said.