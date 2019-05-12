Davin Cotton is transferring to play college football at Southern, the former LSU defensive tackle and four-star recruit announced on social media Sunday night.
The 6-foot-4, 279-pound Evangel Christian Academy graduate played in two games as a freshman in 2018, recording three tackles.
Cotton the No. 23 DT in the country and ninth-best prospect overall from Louisiana in the 2018 class, according to 247Sports.
He was the first LSU scholarship player this offseason to enter the transfer portal, which allows players to inform coaches of their decision to leave the program and be contacted by other schools.
Cotton first entered the transfer portal Feb. 11, only to withdraw his name two days later. Then, on Feb. 21, Cotton re-entered the portal.
Cotton is the second former LSU player to announce a new destination in the past week. Grambling confirmed Friday that former outside linebacker Dantrieze Scott will be transferring into the program.
The 6-foot-5, 229-pound Scott did not play in his one season in Baton Rouge.
Defensive tackle was a focus point for LSU in its 2019 recruiting class, which included 6-4, 347-pound Siaki Ika. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he expects Ika to play as a true freshman.
I’m excited to announce that I will be attending Southern University to further my education and play football @CoachClarkSU. #GeauxJags 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/X884GPxnjY— Davin Cotton (@DavinCotton) May 12, 2019
Southern, an FCS school in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, finished 7-4 last season.