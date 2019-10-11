The LSU Athletic Hall of Fame officially added seven new members Friday night with an induction ceremony and banquet at the Capitol Park Museum in downtown Baton Rouge.
Headlining the class: All-American linebacker Bradie James, All-American and Olympic baseball player Jason Williams, three-time NCAA gymnastics champion Susan Jackson and former U.S. women’s amateur golf champion Meredith Duncan.
Also inducted: Walter Davis, men’s track and field; Ashlee Ducote, softball; and Kevin Jackson, a star in LSU’s wrestling program before it was cut in the early 1980s.
“There is no greater honor for a former student-athlete at LSU than to be selected to this venerable hall of fame,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in July when the Class of 2019 was announced. “It's a very difficult hall of fame in which to be inducted. Those in the hall represent the very best of LSU Athletics as students, as athletes and as all-around contributors to this university and its great history. We are so proud to welcome this new class.”
Davis competed at LSU from 2000-02, earning nine All-American honors as a long jumper, triple jumper and sprinter. He won six NCAA individual titles and scored 30 of LSU’s 64 points to lead the Tigers to the 2002 NCAA men’s outdoor national championship. Davis went on to be a three-time U.S. Olympian, a two-time World Champion, the 2002 national track and field athlete of the year and 2002 Southeastern Conference male athlete of the year.
Ducote was a first-team softball All-American in 1999 and 2000 and was the 2000 SEC player of the year. Ducote completed her career as LSU's all-time leader in six offense categories: batting average, hits, RBI, walks, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.
Duncan was a 2002 first-team All-American for the Lady Tigers golf team, posting 22 top-10 finishes during her LSU career. She also earned second-team All-America honors in 2001 and honorable mention All-America recognition in 2000 before going on to win the 2001 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Flint Hills National Golf Club in Andover, Kansas. She has been an LPGA member since 2004.
Kevin Jackson was a three-time wrestling All-American at LSU from 1984-86 before the school discontinued its wrestling program. He completed his college career at Iowa State in 1987 where he finished as the NCAA national runner-up in his weight class.
Jackson went on to win a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. He was also a two-time world championships and two-time Pan-American Games gold medalist.
Susan Jackson won the 2010 Honda Award as the national gymnast of the year and was the 2010 SEC female athlete and gymnast of the year. She was a four-time first-team All-American and became the only LSU gymnast to capture three NCAA individual titles, winning in the all-around, balance beam and vault.
James was a 2002 first-team All-American linebacker and was named a 2002 National Scholar-Athlete by the National Football Foundation. James was a semifinalist for the Butkus and Lombardi awards and a two-time All-SEC pick.
James set the LSU single-season record for tackles with 154 in 2002, then went on to a 10-year career with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans. He established Foundation 56, a charitable organization which raises funds for the fight against breast cancer.
Williams helped lead LSU to two College World Series titles in 1993 (playing third base) and 1996 (as a shortstop). He was also the starting shortstop for the 1996 United States Olympic team, which earned a bronze medal in Atlanta under then LSU coach Skip Bertman.
Williams is still the all-time SEC leader in runs scored with 270. He finished his LSU career as the program’s all-time leader in games played (266), at-bats (1,019) and walks (164). A two-time All-American, Williams still ranks fourth on LSU’s career list with 327 hits.
The 2019 induction class was chosen by the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame Election Board.
