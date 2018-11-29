A bad start doomed the LSU women's basketball team Thursday night as the Lady Tigers fell 68-61 to Kansas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
LSU forward Ayana Mitchell notched her fifth double-double of the season, totaling 24 points and 17 rebounds.
LSU struggled on both ends of the court early in the game, committing seven turnovers in the first quarter and forcing none.
“I think the difference in the game was the very first five minutes of the game,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “We lost the first quarter in a big way.”
Kansas (6-0) had terrific ball movement, limiting LSU’s defensive abilities especially on the outside. Fargas said her team’s “distortion” in the first quarter led to multiple missed defensive assignments.
LSU has struggled to defend the 3-pointer all season but had not faced a team that could make outside shots. Every player in Kansas’ starting lineup was able to shoot from outside. The Jayhawks were 5 of 6 from the 3-point line in the first quarter alone and finished 12 for 21.
What's worse, Lady Tigers guard Khayla Pointer and Mitchell both had early foul trouble. LSU trailed 26-12 after a quarter.
Mitchell forced a turnover to start the second quarter, showcasing the defensive power the Lady Tigers were missing with her on the bench.
LSU came out with a more fire in the second quarter, using a full-court press and pushing the ball up the court. The Lady Tigers limited the Jayhawks to just 14 points in the second quarter but still trailed 40-25 at halftime.
Pointer returned to the game, mostly contributing on the defensive side of the ball, but she picked up another foul late in the second quarter.
LSU played like a different team in the second half, going on a 6-0 run in the first two minutes of the third quarter. With a rebound-put back early in the third quarter, Mitchell totaled her fifth double-double of the season.
“Our defense is what gets us going and in the first quarter, that’s what we lacked,” Mitchell said. “When we got into that press and switched into that man-to-man, that’s what we thrive off of. That’s who we are.”
Even as the Lady Tigers improved in the second half, they still could not stop Kansas’ outside shooting. The Jayhawks were balanced across the court, limiting LSU's ability to trap without leaving another player wide open.
Still, the Lady Tigers outscored the Jayhawks 19-13 in the third quarter to cut the lead to 53-44.
Pointer fouled out halfway through fourth quarter, but LSU continued to put up points. Even so, Kansas kept the Lady Tigers at arm’s length throughout the fourth quarter.
“We need to just lock into what the coaches are telling us,” Mitchell said. “Sometimes we go away from the things they put in place. Obviously, that didn’t work for us tonight. We’re young. During games like this, you always have to be locked in and we lost focus. I think this team is a great team, and we’ll continue to get better.”