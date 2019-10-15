The LSU men's basketball team has been tabbed for a third-place finish in the Southeastern Conference for the upcoming season, the league announced Tuesday.
A select panel of reporters who cover the league and national media members voted the Tigers, who won the regular-season title a year ago, to finish behind Kentucky and Florida this time.
Kentucky, the SEC's preseason favorite for the ninth consecutive season and 15th time since the 1999, and Florida will likely be in the top-10 of the Associated Press preseason poll that will be released next week.
The voting was released in advance of SEC Basketball Tipoff '20 that will be held in Birmingham, Alabama. Men's media day is Wednesday with the women taking the stage Thursday.
LSU, which was picked to finish last in the preseason poll two years ago going into Will Wade's first year as the Tigers' coach, moved up to sixth last season.
But the Tigers, who were 28-7 overall and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, went 16-2 in the league to claim the school's first regular-season title in a decade.
Despite the loss of All-SEC point guard Tremont Waters and forward Naz Reid to the NBA draft as well as forward Kavell Bigby Williams to graduation, the list of returnees is long.
Guards Javonte Smart and Skylar Mays, who'll join Wade at the men's media day Wednesday, are back along with guard Marlon Taylor and forwards Emmitt Williams.
To that group, Wade added guard James Bishop and five-star forward Trendon Watford and junior-college guard Charles Manning.
Mays, a senior, was a second-team pick on the preseason All-SEC team chosen by the media.
He was among nine players receiving votes for preseason player of the year, which was won by Florida forward Kerry Blackshear, a Virginia Tech transfer.
SEC Men's Basketball
Media preseason poll
1. Kentucky
2. Florida
3. LSU
4. Auburn
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. Mississippi State
8. Ole Miss
9. Georgia
10. South Carolina
11. Arkansas
12. Texas A&M
13. Missouri
14. Vanderbilt
First Team All-SEC
Kerry Blackshear, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Second Team All-SEC
(ties were not broken)
Kira Lewis, Alabama
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas
Andrew Nembhard, Florida
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
EJ Montgomery, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Lamonté Turner, Tennessee
SEC Player of the Year
Kerry Blackshear, Florida