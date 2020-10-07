FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The LSU women’s golf team finished second at the inaugural Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday. Sophomores Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone both finished in the top five to lead the Tigers.
LSU finished at 18-over 882 and held on to second place from start finish of the 54-hole event. The Tigers started on the front nine at 1-under on Wednesday and finished at 8-over 296 for the round.
“It feels good to be back at it and have some competition under our belt again,” said LSU coach Garrett Runion. “We essentially played an SEC championship on Arkansas’ home course for the first tournament of the year and finished second. It was a great start to the year and hopefully we can carry that momentum through the rest of the Fall.”
Lindblad birdied the last hole of the day to finish with a 1-over 73. Stone and freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet matched her round at 73 each, while senior Kendall Griffin added the final team score at 5-over 77.
Lindblad finished the tournament at 5-under 211 for second place, while Stone finished fifth with a 2-over 218. Tejedo Mulet competed her first collegiate tournament with a 10-over 226 and finished tied for 26th place.
“Ingrid and Latanna played great. And everyone contributed and stepped up when they need to help secure our great finish.”
In the combined team scoring with the LSU men’s team, the Tigers finished in third place at 37-over 1765. Lindblad and LSU men’s senior Trey Winstead tied for second place with three other pairs for the coed best ball pairings at 21-under.
“We have about 10 days to get rested up and work on a few things for our next tournament at Old Waverly.”
LSU continues the Fall season at The Ally, formerly the Magnolia Invitational, on October 19-21 at the Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.
The Blessings Collegiate Invitational – Final
1. Arkansas – 289-287-288 – 864 E
2. LSU – 293-293-296 – 882 +18
3. South Carolina – 305-287-293 – 885 +21
4. Ole Miss – 302-295-291 – 888 +24
5. Georgia – 300-298-297 – 895 +31
6. Florida – 295-304-303 – 902 +38
7. Auburn – 300-300-304 – 904 +40
8. Kentucky – 316-290-306 – 912 +48
9. Vanderbilt – 314-298-303 – 915 +51
10. Alabama – 307-309-302 – 918 +54
11. Tennessee – 304-306-314 – 924 +60
11. Texas A&M – 307-312-305 – 924 +60
13. Mississippi State – 317-308-313 – 938 +74
14. Missouri – 330-317-333 – 980 +116
LSU Scores
2. Ingrid Lindblad – 67-71-73 – 211 -5
5. Latanna Stone – 74-71-73 – 218 +2
T26. Carla Tejedo Mulet – 78-75-73 – 226 +10
T43. Jessica Bailey – 74-79-81 – 234 +18
T55. Kendall Griffin – 85-76-77 – 238 +22
