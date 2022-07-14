After entering the transfer portal June 22, LSU reliever Jacob Hasty has found a new home at Missouri.
Hasty made 13 appearances late in the season, including one start in the Southeastern Conference tournament.
While Hasty had a late emergence in his role, he finished the season with a 3.55 ERA in 25⅓ innings, allowing 14 hits and 10 earned runs while striking out 28 and walking 15. He was a key piece in LSU's 12-3 victory May 8 at Alabama, where he tossed four innings, allowing just two hits and no earned runs while striking out four.
Hasty was the first pitcher to leave following former pitching coach Jason Kelly's departure from the program. LSU has since added three right-handers from the transfer portal and awaits the fallout from next week's MLB Draft to tally up how many pitchers it will get from the high school level.
So far, the Class of 2022 includes 12 pitchers, including four from junior college programs and five who are on the list of Top 200 MLB Prospects. LSU still has left-handers Riley Cooper and Javen Coleman on its roster. Neither are draft-eligible.