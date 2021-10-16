Score by quarters
Florida 6 7 22 7 — 42
LSU 0 21 14 14 — 49
First quarter
FLORIDA: Dameon Pierce 7 run at 7:55 (Jace Christmann kick blocked by Neil Farrell Jr.). DRIVE: 6 plays, 59 yards, 2:02. KEY PLAYS: Emory Jones 13-yard pass to Kemore Gamble to the LSU 46. Trent Whittemore 22 pass to Jones to the 24. Jones 13 pass to Rick Wells to the 11. GATORS 6, TIGERS 0.
Second quarter
LSU: Tyrion Davis-Price 18 run at 14:29 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 13-90-5:09. KEY PLAYS: Davis-Price starts the drive with a 10-yard run to the LSU 20. Max Johnson 10 pass to Jack Bech to the LSU 37. Johnson 16 pass to Jaray Jenkins to the LSU 48 on third-and-15 extends the drive. Davis-Price 12 run to the Florida 36 on third-and-6. Johnson 13 pass to Malik Nabers to the UF 23. TIGERS 7, GATORS 6.
LSU: Jenkins 28 pass from Johnson at 8:31 (York kick). DRIVE: 1-28-0:07. KEY PLAY: Micah Baskerville interception of Emory Jones is returned 54 yards to the UF 28. TIGERS 14, GATORS 6.
LSU: Jenkins 5 pass from Johnson at 6:51 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-21-1:26. KEY PLAYS: Jay Ward sets up the drive with an interception off Anthony Richardson and 26-yard return. Johnson 13 pass to Brian Thomas Jr. gives LSU a first-and-goal at the UF 7. TIGERS 21, GATORS 6.
FLORIDA: Justin Shorter 42 pass from Jones at 0:00 (Christmann kick). DRIVE: 5-77-0:29. KEY PLAY: Jones 24 pass to Shorter to the LSU 42 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 21, GATORS 13.
Third quarter
LSU: Dwight McGlothern 37 interception return at 14:12 (York kick). TIGERS 28, GATORS 13.
FLORIDA: Richardson 5 run at 11:01 (Richardson two-point run). DRIVE: 8-75-3:11. KEY PLAYS: On the second play of the drive, LSU's Raydarious Jones 15-yard penalty for taunting moves the ball to the Florida 40. Pierce 9 run to the LSU 48. Richardson 27 pass to Pierce to the LSU 21. Richardson 11 pass to Shorter to the 5. TIGERS 28, GATORS 21.
LSU: Davis-Price 40 run at 10:08 (York Kick). DRIVE: 3-75-0:53. KEY PLAYS: Johnson starts the drive with an 11-yard pass to Thomas to the LSU 36. Johnson 24 pass to Nabers to the Florida 40. TIGERS 35, GATORS 21.
FLORIDA: Shorter 5 pass from Richardson at 7:59 (Christmann kick). DRIVE: 6-75-2:09. KEY PLAYS: Richardson starts the drive with a 38-yard pass to Gamble to the LSU 37. Jacob Copeland 19 run to the LSU 14. Richardson 9 pass to Pierce to the 5. TIGERS 35, GATORS 28.
FLORIDA: Pierce 11 pass from Richardson at 3:45 (Christmann kick). DRIVE: 6-65-2:48). KEY PLAYS: Richardson 25 run on third-and-2 to the LSU 32. Richardson 20 pass to Copeland to the 11 sets up the touchdown on trhe next play. GATORS 35, TIGERS 35.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Davis-Price 25 run at 14:27 (York Kick). DRIVE: 10-75-4:18. KEY PLAYS: Davis-Price 21 run to midfield. Davis-Price 6 run on third-and-5 keeps the drive alive at the Florida 39. Davis-Price 5 run on third-and-5 to the UF 29. TIGERS 42, GATORS 35.
FLORIDA: Copeland 33 pass from Richardson at 9:14 (Christmann kick). DRIVE: 13-75-5:13. KEY PLAYS: Shorter 18 pass from Jones on third-and-13 to the UF 40. Nay'Quan Wright 11 run on third-and-7 to the LSU 46. Richardson 7 pass to Gamble on fourth-and-4 to the 33. GATORS 42, TIGERS 42.
LSU: Jenkins 1 pass from Johnson at 3:30 (York kick). DRIVE: 10-68-5:33. KEY PLAYS: Davis-Price 13 run to the LSU 48. Davis-Price 18 run to the Florida 39. Josh Williams 24 run on third-and-4 to the UF 9. Davis-Price 6 run to the 3. TIGERS 49, GATORS 42.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 49, Florida 42
RECORDS: LSU 4-3, 2-2 SEC; Florida 4-3, 2-3 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 96,012 (paid)
NEXT GAME: at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. Saturday (CBS)
Sheldon Mickles