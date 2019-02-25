LSU basketball coach Will Wade will be subpoenaed for an April 22 federal basketball corruption trial, according to a Yahoo! Sports report.

Yahoo also reported that Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller will receive notice of a subpoena.

Wade said he heard about the report just before his afternoon news conference Monday.

Wade's name was mentioned in October during an Adidas bribery trial in New York over a high-profile recruit and his would-be handler, Christian Dawkins, and two former Adidas executives.

Wade said at SEC basketball media days last October that he’s “never, ever” done business with one of the defendants in the federal conspiracy trial of two former Adidas employees and a would-be agent.

At least two outlets covering the trial, including Yahoo! Sports, reported last October that defense attorneys tried to enter into evidence a taped conversation between Wade and Dawkins concerning four-star 2019 recruit Balsa Koprivica.

According to an SI.com story, defense attorney Casey Donnelly told the court — without jurors present — that the government recorded a conversation in which Dawkins talks to Wade about a recruit “you would have funded.”

After confirming the player was Koprivica, a native of Serbia who is at Montverde Academy in Florida, Wade allegedly told Dawkins, “there’s other (expletive) involved in it. I’ve got to shut the door … I can get you what you need but it’s got to work.”

The full context of Wade's reported conversation with Dawkins is unclear because further details were unavailable.

Koprivica, a 7-foot, 240-pound center, eventually signed with Florida State in November. He is the 57th-best player overall and 15th-best center in the 2019 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Wade was also named in a Yahoo! article in February 2018 that suggested the NCAA was looking into Wade’s recruiting tactics at VCU, his previous stop before taking the LSU job in early 2017.

At the time, LSU said there was no active NCAA investigation taking place, and VCU said its own investigation of its basketball program found no wrongdoing.

LSU is in the middle of one of the best seasons in program history.

The Tigers have knocked off two top 5 teams in as many weeks and are currently ranked No. 13 in the AP poll.

The NCAA tournament will have ended by the Aprill 22 trial date.

This story will be updated.