Viva Las Vegas.
Viva LSU versus USC.
After next Saturday’s UCLA game, the LSU Tigers will be headed back out West much sooner than expected. LSU and Southern California will open the 2024 season against each other Labor Day weekend at the Raiders’ new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The story was first reported by Sports Illustrated and was confirmed by sources to The Advocate/Times-Picayune.
Final details, such as the exact playing date, must still be worked out. An official announcement could come as early as Thursday.
LSU is opening this season next Saturday against UCLA. It will be the Tigers’ first football game against the Bruins and first appearance in the legendary Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
UCLA is currently scheduled to return the game with LSU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, which is Labor Day weekend. It remains to be seen how playing USC might impact the second UCLA game in the home-and-home contract.
LSU and USC have only met twice in football. In 1979, the No. 1-ranked Trojans beat the Tigers 17-12 in Baton Rouge. Then-USC coach John Robinson (now an adviser to LSU coach Ed Orgeron) brought one of the most talented teams ever to Tiger Stadium, led by that season’s Heisman Trophy winner, running back Charles White, and 1981 Heisman-winning running back Marcus Allen.
LSU evened the series in 1984 with a decisive 23-3 victory over USC in the Los Angeles Coliseum. But it is the game that was never played between the two programs that may be remembered even more.
In 2003, LSU marched to a date with Oklahoma in the 2004 Sugar Bowl, then serving as the BCS national championship game. The Tigers won 21-14 to claim the BCS national title and the No. 1 spot in the final coaches’ poll. But USC captured The Associated Press national title with a 12-1 record after a 21-14 victory over Michigan in the Rose Bowl. It was the last time a national championship has been seriously disputed.
Both teams were invited in March 2004 to the White House, the national title controversy noted by President George W. Bush.
“There was quite a lot of discussion about who really was No. 1,” Bush said. “My attitude is, the South Lawn is a pretty good size. … Never mind.”
Word of the LSU-USC game comes a day after the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC on Wednesday announced an alliance they said is intended to provide stability for the future of college athletics. That news, though without concrete plans, comes in the wake of Texas and Oklahoma’s decision to leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference no later than 2025.
Allegiant Stadium is the Raiders’ new $1.9 billion home in Las Vegas, where the franchise moved last year from Oakland. UNLV now also plays its games there. Topped by a translucent glass roof, it normally seats 65,000 for football, though capacity can be expanded to nearly 72,000 for special events.
The facility will also host the Pac-12 Championship Game and the Las Vegas Bowl. The Las Vegas Bowl is set to host an SEC/Pac-12 matchup in even-numbered years, starting in 2022. This year’s game is Pac-12/Big Ten.