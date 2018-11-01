Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama sophomore QB
His case: In 2015, Leonard Fournette saw his Heisman hopes scuttled by Alabama’s rocky defense (19 carries, 31 yards). How poorly Tagovailoa would have to perform against LSU to lose his lead. Four interceptions? Five? It is hard to imagine the scenario.
Next game: Saturday at LSU (7 p.m., CBS)
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma junior QB
His case: Tua may be the overwhelming favorite, but Murray’s numbers are too big to dismiss out of hand. He has thrown for 2,329 yards, 28 touchdowns and 3 interceptions: Tagovailoa’s numbers: 2,066-25-0. Maybe Tua needs to play a fourth quarter sometime.
Next game: Saturday at TCU (7 p.m., ABC)
Gardner Minshew
Washington State senior QB
His case: Don’t write off The Stache just yet. Minshew has passed his team into the CFP top 10, throwing for 3,183 yards, 26 TDs and 6 INTs. His 438 yards and three TDs to beat Stanford really helped the cause.
Next game: Saturday vs. California, 9:45 p.m. (ESPN)
On the radar: Clemson RB Travis Etienne, So.; Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, So.; Michigan QB Shea Patterson, Jr.; Penn State QB Trace McSorley, Sr.