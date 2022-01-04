LSU appears set to start senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin at quarterback in the Texas Bowl.
Kirklin, who played quarterback at Lutcher High School, took first-team snaps during warmups before LSU played Kansas State.
Freshman Garrett Nussmeier dressed out for the game and participated in warmups as the second-string quarterback, but he was not expected to play.
Freshman walk-on Tavion Faulk was the only other quarterback dressed out for the game. Freshman walk-on Matt O'Dowd was not available.
Already missing most of their scholarship players, the Tigers also lost junior kicker Cade York and long snapper Quentin Skinner for the season finale. York strained a muscle in practice.
LSU suddenly needed Kirklin, who helped lead Lutcher to back-to-back state titles, after sophomore quarterback Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M last month.
Though fifth-year senior Myles Brennan returned to LSU, he won't rejoin the team until January, and Nussmeier would burn his redshirt by playing in the game.