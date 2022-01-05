LSU cornerback Cordale Flott will forgo his senior season and enter the 2022 NFL draft, according to multiple reports.
Flott, a junior from Saraland, Alabama, started almost every game the past two seasons. This year, he recorded 41 tackles, one interception, three pass breakups and one forced fumble as the primary nickel safety.
One of the most consistently available players in the secondary, Flott missed one game during the regular season because of an undisclosed injury. He did not play Tuesday night in the Texas Bowl.
A former three-star recruit, Flott carved out a role as a backup cornerback on LSU's national championship team. He then started every game his sophomore year. Flott finished the 2020 season with 43 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Flott would have bolstered an inexperienced secondary next fall. Now LSU will likely lose all three cornerbacks who started the season opener. Derek Stingley Jr. is expected to declare for the NFL draft, and sophomore Eli Ricks transferred to Alabama.
On3Sports first reported the news.