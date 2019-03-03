Devin White is the fastest linebacker at the NFL combine.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Cotton Valley native ran an unofficial 4.42 40-yard dash to lead all linebackers at the NFL combine on Sunday morning.

White's 40-yard dash beat Texas linebacker Gary Johnson's unofficial 4.43, and it upholds the several analyst expectations that have White pegged as a top 10 pick in the NFL draft.

After running the 40-yard dash NFL Network caught White in an emotional moment.

.@LSUfootball LB @DevinWhite__40 is overcome with emotion after running a 4.42, the fastest 40 by a LB this year 🙏#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/zPS92QJmpL — NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2019

The former All-American was the unquestioned leader at LSU last season. By all indications, White wrestled with the decision to return to LSU for his senior season vs. leaving early for the NFL.

"After careful consideration and prayer, in various conversation with those who are close to me, I have decided to sacrifice the remainder of my college career and enter the 2019 NFL draft," White said in a video after the season announcing his intention to declare for the NFL draft.

White said he would continue to pursue his bachelor's degree so that he would become the first person in his family to graduate from a Division I university.