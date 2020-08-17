LSU safety Kary Vincent has become the second Tigers player to opt out of the upcoming football season due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, joining defensive tackle Neil Farrell, who opted out almost two weeks ago.
Vincent announced his decision on Twitter Monday afternoon in a post that said he made the decision "With thoughtful prayer and lengthy discussions with my family."
The 5-foot-10, 189-pound Vincent has started at nickel safety in each of the last three seasons, and he was expected to push for the starting job again in 2020.
Vincent was LSU's main nickel safety in 2019, when he started in eight games and ranked second on the team with four interceptions.
LSU is particularly deep with defensive back talent. Cordale Flott started as a true freshman at nickel against Ole Miss last season, and he has earned consistent praise from LSU coach Ed Orgeron during the offseason.
Orgeron has also mentioned true freshman Jordan Toles as a talent expected to find playing time in 2020.
Unlike Farrell, a junior who declared he was returning for his senior year, Vincent said he would prepare training for the NFL combine.
"We feel that it is in my best interest to opt out of my final year at LSU and and begin training for the NFL Combine," Vincent wrote. "I have worked long and hard for the opportunity to play in the NFL. I'm humbled and excited about attacking this next challenge with humility, integrity, and dignity. I will always be Forever LSU."
Vincent is a senior and it is uncertain whether the NCAA will give eligibility relief to players who opt out of the 2020 season. The NCAA Division I Council met last week and recommended that the Division I Board of Directors adopt some additional protections for athletes whose sports seasons are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Players who opt out or have a season cut short due to the virus, the recommendation said, should receive an extension of their five-year period of eligibility and an additional season of competition if they participate in 50% or less of the maximum number of competitions allowed in their sport.
The recommendations will be finalized before Aug. 21, a news release said, when the board is scheduled to meet.
The Southeastern Conference is still pursuing its 10-game, league-only season that is scheduled to begin on Sept. 26. The league is expected to announce every team's Week 1 opponent at 2 p.m. and the full schedule at 6 p.m.
The SEC, Atlantic Coast and Big 12 are the remaining Power Five conferences still planning on playing this fall. The Big Ten and Pac-12 decided to postpone to the spring last week.
