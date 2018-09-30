LSU remained No. 5 in the AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches Poll after its 45-16 win over Ole Miss (3-2) Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
The only shift in the top five occurred with No. 3 Ohio State leaping No. 4 Clemson after its 27-26 win over then-No. 9 Penn State on Saturday. The Nittany Lions dropped to No. 11.
Next Saturday, LSU (5-0) travels to Florida (4-1), which moved from unranked to No. 22 in the AP Poll after its a 13-6 win at Mississippi State on Saturday. The Gators were second in "others receiving votes" in the coaches poll, with 105 total votes.
There are six Southeastern Conference teams in the AP Top 25:
- No. 1 Alabama (5-0)
- No. 2 Georgia (5-0)
- No. 5 LSU (5-0)
- No. 8 Auburn (4-1)
- No. 13 Kentucky (5-0)
- No. 22 Florida (4-1)
The biggest jump in the coaches poll was Colorado (4-0), which moved to seven spots to No. 22 after its 38-16 win over UCLA on Friday night.
The biggest drop in the coaches poll was Stanford (4-1), which dropped from No. 7 to No. 14 after its 38-17 loss to No. 7 Notre Dame (5-0) on Saturday.
There are five teams from the SEC in the coaches poll Top 25:
- No. 1 Alabama (5-0)
- No. 2 Georgia (5-0)
- No. 6 LSU (5-0)
- No. 9 Auburn (4-1)
- No. 15 Kentucky (5-0)