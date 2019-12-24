ATLANTA — The tunnel gate opened on the day before Christmas, and the whistles and shouts echoed inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium for LSU's first open practice of the Peach Bowl.
There was no sign of starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is still questionable to play Saturday after suffering a hamstring injury in practice last week.
LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger said Tuesday morning "I do believe we will have Clyde. That's my opinion."
The trio of running backs that would replace Edwards-Helaire practiced catching passes, the sort of thing LSU will miss from Edwards-Helaire's versatility.
The running backs ran through drills in the following order: Tyrion Davis-Price, Chris Curry and John Emery.
#LSU running backs catching passes, doing what the Tigers may miss most if Clyde Edwards-Helaire doesn’t play.Order: Ty Davis-Price (3), Chris Curry (24), John Emery (4). pic.twitter.com/MI1WvY9GwB— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) December 24, 2019
LSU will practice three more times, and the first 15 minutes of Thursday's practice will be open to the media.
The Tigers will have an 11:40 a.m. practice on Christmas, an 11:45 a.m. practice on Thursday and a 4:45 p.m. walk through on Friday.
Roll call
Players absent from the open portion of LSU's Peach Bowl football practice:
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, junior
- Ray Parker, DE, true freshman
- Kardell Thomas, OG, true freshman
- Thomas Perry, OT, true freshman
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Donte Starks, LB, true freshman