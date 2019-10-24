LSU coach Ed Orgeron is one of 22 coaches named to the Bear Bryant Award Watch List for National Coach of the Year, the school announced Thursday afternoon.
Named after College Football Hall of Famer and former Alabama head coach Paul "Bear" Bryant, the award recognizes the nation's top football coach "for their contributions both on and off the field," according to the award's website.
No. 2 LSU (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) has reached its highest ranking in the AP Top 25 under Orgeron, who is in the middle of his third season as head coach of the Tigers.
Orgeorn has a 32-9 record at LSU, and seven of the victories have come against Top 10 teams. LSU added two more to that total with wins over then-No. 9 Texas and then-No. 7 Florida this season.
The Bryant Award winner will be announced on Jan. 15, during the awards dinner and ceremony at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston.
LSU plays No. 9 Auburn at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Bear Bryant Award Watch List 2019
Matt Campbell – Iowa State University
Paul Chryst – University of Wisconsin
Bill Clark – University of Alabama-Birmingham
Dave Clawson – Wake Forest University
Mario Cristobal – University of Oregon
Ryan Day – Ohio State University
Eliah Drinkwitz – Appalachian State University
Sonny Dykes – Southern Methodist University
Luke Fickell – University of Cincinnati
P.J. Fleck – University of Minnesota
James Franklin – Penn State University
Bryan Harsin – Boise State University
Brian Kelly – University of Notre Dame
Gus Malzahn – Auburn University
Dan Mullen – University of Florida
Mike Norvell – University of Memphis
Ed Orgeron – Louisiana State University
Matt Rhule – Baylor University
Lincoln Riley – University of Oklahoma
Nick Saban – University of Alabama
Dabo Swinney – Clemson University
Kyle Whittingham – University of Utah