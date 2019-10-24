BR.lsuutahstatemain.100619 HS 263.JPG
Buy Now

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron gives a double thumbs up before leading the team down Victory Hill before kickoff between LSU and Utah State, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is one of 22 coaches named to the Bear Bryant Award Watch List for National Coach of the Year, the school announced Thursday afternoon.

Named after College Football Hall of Famer and former Alabama head coach Paul "Bear" Bryant, the award recognizes the nation's top football coach "for their contributions both on and off the field," according to the award's website.

No. 2 LSU (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) has reached its highest ranking in the AP Top 25 under Orgeron, who is in the middle of his third season as head coach of the Tigers.

Cole Tracy among five guest captains for LSU-Auburn; Each represents memorable moment in series

Orgeorn has a 32-9 record at LSU, and seven of the victories have come against Top 10 teams. LSU added two more to that total with wins over then-No. 9 Texas and then-No. 7 Florida this season.

The Bryant Award winner will be announced on Jan. 15, during the awards dinner and ceremony at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston.

LSU plays No. 9 Auburn at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

New turf part of proposed $1.3M renovation to LSU football's practice facility; approval decision Friday

Bear Bryant Award Watch List 2019

Matt Campbell – Iowa State University

Paul Chryst – University of Wisconsin

Bill Clark – University of Alabama-Birmingham

Dave Clawson – Wake Forest University

Mario Cristobal – University of Oregon

Ryan Day – Ohio State University

Eliah Drinkwitz – Appalachian State University

Sonny Dykes – Southern Methodist University

Luke Fickell – University of Cincinnati

P.J. Fleck – University of Minnesota

James Franklin – Penn State University

Bryan Harsin – Boise State University

Brian Kelly – University of Notre Dame

Gus Malzahn – Auburn University

Dan Mullen – University of Florida

Mike Norvell – University of Memphis

Ed Orgeron – Louisiana State University

Matt Rhule – Baylor University

Lincoln Riley – University of Oklahoma

Nick Saban – University of Alabama

Dabo Swinney – Clemson University

Kyle Whittingham – University of Utah

The 'Re-Deculus' story of LSU right tackle Austin Deculus; 'With Austin, you just never know'

LSU lands 5-star Arik Gilbert; Nation's top TE commits to Tigers over Alabama, Georgia

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments