Naz Reid didn't get a chance to play against Zion Williamson last season.
Reid and LSU lost to Michigan State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, one game short of advancing to play Williamson and Duke in the Elite 8.
And just a few short months ago, it didn't look like Reid would get a chance to play Williamson this year either.
Reid was in Iowa with the Minnesota Timberwolves' G-League team developing as an NBA player before finally getting called up in December.
But Reid made his return to Louisiana on Tuesday night a special one as he played his best game yet on a night he shared the Smoothie King Center court with Williamson.
The paths to this point for Reid and Williamson - both McDonald's High School Americans this time two years ago - were quite different.
Williamson entered the league with plenty of hype as the New Orleans Pelicans' No. 1 overall draft pick.
Reid wasn't drafted at all, despite being projected as a possible lottery pick when he first chose LSU.
Some said he lacked the motor it took to make it in the NBA. Others were concerned about his 14 percent body fat at the combine.
But despite the doubters, he's gone from undrafted rookie to G-Leaguer to starter for the Timberwolves. He admits that signing a 2-way contract with the T-Wolves shortly after not getting drafted, then spending those first few months in Iowa wasn't easy.
"It was tough," Reid said. "But I felt like it helped me mentally as far as knowing what to do. You're going to mess up and make mistakes. But you can't worry about it and you just have to play basketball. So it helped with confidence."
Reid wasted no time showing just how confident he is. He made his first start on Feb. 21 after teammate Karl Anthony Towns suffered a wrist injury. Reid scored 19 points (one less than his season-high) to go with his nine rebounds and three steals in that game against Boston.
"Going in there having a great game in my first start is definitely something I'll remember," Reid said. "I couldn't have done it without my teammates though. And Coach Ryan (Saunders) believed in me, putting me in the starting lineup. It was a special moment I won't forget."
He's averaged 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in the 25 games he's played prior to Tuesday. An example of his rebounding prowess came Sunday when he snagged a season-best 12 against Dallas.
"He's been thrust into a role he's really progressed with," Saunders said. "When he's challenged, like on the rebounding end when we challenge him with you've got to come up with more, the next game out he's a guy who takes that to heart and wants to do the right thing. He's really aggressive in that sense. Offensively, he can pose problems for defenses being a guy who can score from outside and being a big body who can score on the inside."
He recorded his first double-double Tuesday, finishing with 13 points (including a 3-pointer) and 14 rebounds in Tuesday's stunning 139-134 victory over the Pelicans. Williamson finished with 25 points and 8 rebounds in a reunion of players who have been on the same court before playing AAU ball and in high school all-star games.
"It's definitely something that built a bond," Reid said. "I know him pretty well and he knows me pretty well."
But for Reid, a New Jersey native, this wasn't just special because of his reunion with Williamson. It was special because he was back in Louisiana for the first time since attending two LSU football games last fall.
Reid had 10 or so friends and family members who attended to the game.
His biggest fan, though, may be the guy who decided to stick him in the starting lineup a few weeks ago.
"I thought Naz was really good," Saunders said. "I thought Zion was really good too. I thought a lot of possessions were good defense, better offense in a lot of ways. But I was really proud of how Naz battled. Naz is going to be a force in this league. I'm a huge Naz Reid fan."
It was Reid's first NBA game in Louisiana, but most certainly won't be his last.
"He's going to get better and better with time," Saunders said. "This is valuable experience for him right now."
Fittingly, Reid's first career double double came about an hour away from where he recorded eight of them during his one season in Baton Rouge. That surely made this one a night to remember.
"It's good to be back and showcase what I have learned to the people who haven't seen me play in a while," Reid said.