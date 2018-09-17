LSU’s big 22-21 win over Auburn on Saturday resulted in big honors from the Southeastern Conference on Monday for Tigers Joe Burrow and Cole Tracy.
Burrow, the transfer quarterback from Ohio State, earned his first SEC offensive player of the week honors. Tracy, also a transfer from Assumption (Massachusetts) College, was named SEC special teams player of the week for the first time.
Tracy drilled a 42-yard field goal as time expired to lift LSU to the upset victory at then No. 7-ranked Auburn, capping LSU’s comeback from a 21-10 deficit early in the third quarter. He also made field goals of 33 and 27 yards and missed from 53, his first miss in nine tries this season.
Burrow, making just his third career start, led the comeback from the 11-point deficit while he completed 15 of 34 passes for 249 yards. He threw a 71-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Derrick Dillon with 8:18 left, then led LSU on a 52-yard, 14-play drive for the winning field goal.
LSU, now ranked No. 6 in this week’s polls, hosts Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU.