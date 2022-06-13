Notes on a golf scorecard while wondering what I’d shoot at The Country Club, site of this year’s U.S. Open, before deciding to focus on happier thoughts …
• The College World Series field is now set, a field without the Tennessee Volunteers. No. 1 most of the season, the Vols went 57-9 but came up short, losing their three-game super regional to Notre Dame.
I’m not shedding a tear for the Vols. I was no fans of their antics and attitude, which came to a head when top hitter Dylan Gilbert F-bombed the home plate umpire over a strike call in Game 1 against Notre Dame. That earned Gilbert an ejection plus a suspension for Game 2. The Vols overly aggressive style stems from their coach, Tony Vitello, who was considered a prime candidate for the LSU job last year.
Give me the just-retired Paul Mainieri and the just-hired Jay Johnson over that guy.
• Tennessee’s early exit from the NCAA tournament means the Vols’ slim shot at LSU’s single-season home run record also came up short.
The Volunteers hit 158 home runs, 30 shy of LSU’s record 188 home runs in 1997. It is the most home runs in a season since then, however, eclipsing LSU’s 157 home runs in 1998 for fourth-most all-time.
Also still intact: LSU’s record for home runs per game set in 1997: 2.69 (188 in 70 games). Tennessee hit 2.39 home runs per game (158 in 66 games), also eclipsing the 1998 Tigers (2.34, 157 in 67 games) for fourth place.
Here’s the top five in both categories:
Home runs
1. LSU, 1997 188
2. BYU, 1988 161
3. Alabama, 1997 160
4. Tennessee, 2022 158
5. LSU, 1998 157
Home runs per game
1. LSU, 1997 2.69
2. BYU, 1988 2.68
3. Missouri State, 1999 2.53
4. Tennessee, 2022 2.39
5. LSU, 1998 2.34
Could Tennessee have broken LSU’s record if the Vols made it to Omaha? Mathematically, maybe. The maximum number of games you can play in the CWS is eight if you come out of the loser’s bracket and play three games in the championship series. If the Vols played eight more games, based on their season average they would have hit 19 more for 177 total. They would have had to hit 3.9 home runs per game for 31 more to break the LSU record.
Home runs are definitely up this year, perhaps because of a more lively ball. Texas’ Ivan Melendez has 32 heading into the CWS, the most since New Mexico State’s Billy Becher hit 32 in 2003. But considering Charles Schwab Field (new name of the CWS ballpark) is a tougher place to hit home runs than Tennessee’s Lindsey Nelson Stadium, the Vols’ chances would have been remote.
• Speaking of the CWS, Mainieri told me he’s heading up there to root on Notre Dame, which is making its first trip to Omaha since he took them there in 2002. Irish players celebrated on the field in Knoxville by waving a flag commemorating that team after they clinched their trip. He’ll also be there to root on former LSU player and assistant Nolan Cain, now an assistant at Texas A&M. The Irish and Aggies are in the same side of the bracket.
• Jack Bauerle retired as Georgia’s swimming and diving coach last week. Not news to make much of a ripple on the LSU sports front, other than it leaves him tied with an LSU sports legend as the longest-tenured coaches in Southeastern Conference history.
Bauerle just finished his 43rd season at Georgia, a mark also reached by LSU’s hall of fame gymnastics coach D-D Breaux when she retired after the pandemic-truncated 2020 season. South Carolina men’s soccer coach Mark Berson also retired in 2020 after 43 seasons with that program.
It’s an incredible milestone for all, but it’s great to see Breaux still at the top of the list in SEC history … even if she has to share a bit of the pedestal.
• A 24th accuser has come forward to allege sexual assault against quarterback Deshaun Watson, now with the Cleveland Browns.
Be glad the New Orleans Saints didn’t sign him. Be very glad.
• And an early Happy Father’s Day to everyone, especially my father Ed, my brother Jeff (who will also be 50 Sunday, welcome to the club, old sport) and my son-in-law Robert. Hope all you dads get the best gift of all … being allowed to watch whatever sports you want to watch Sunday in peace!