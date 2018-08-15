Ed Orgeron said Wednesday afternoon that he couldn't remember a time in his career when a team faced a quarterback issue similar to what LSU is dealing with now.
Fourth-year junior Justin McMillan and redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse both missed practice Tuesday afternoon — and within 24 hours, both quarterbacks had announced via Twitter that they were transferring from the program.
LSU now has just two remaining scholarship quarterbacks: sophomore Myles Brennan, who played in six games last season, and Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow.
Walk-ons Andre Sale and Jordan Loving are the only other remaining quarterbacks on the roster.
"I'm concerned with having two guys on scholarship," Orgeron said during a news conference Wednesday. "But I do believe that Andre and Jordan will be capable backups. We can train them. Obviously, we'll have to keep them healthy. But there is a concern."
McMillan and Narcisse's decisions to transfer came after Saturday's scrimmage, Orgeron said, when the coaching staff gave each player a performance grade — standard procedure after scrimmages, the coach said.
Orgeron said he had "two great talks" with both players once they had decided they were transferring, and that he "wished them good luck."
"I don't blame them," Orgeron said. "If they see they're not going to be the starting quarterback, they want to leave. We gave them some grades, and there was a pecking order. But there was no decision made, and they decided they wanted to go. I supported them, talked to them and wished them the best."
At the start of preseason camp, Orgeron said that the coaching staff intended to design a wildcat package for Narcisse.
Orgeron said Wednesday that a similar package "may be used with another tailback," but the coaching staff hasn't "discussed that yet."
Until Tuesday, Brennan, Burrow, McMillan and Narcisse were all taking roughly equal reps at quarterback, and Orgeron said at the start of camp that LSU's style of offense would be partly decided by who emerged as the starter.
If Brennan were to be named the starter, Orgeron said, the offense would be more pro-style. If McMillan or Narcisse were chosen, the offense would include more quarterback runs.
McMillan and Narcisse's departures, Orgeron said Wednesday, was a positive for the offense "in a lot of ways" because it provides offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger with more clarity on how to build the offense.
"Now we have two weeks to look at what Joe can do, what Myles can do, and streamline the plays that we're running," Orgeron said.
The quarterbacks' meeting room — which now totals four, counting walk-ons Sale and Loving — is now the thinnest LSU has had in 20 years.
LSU has not had fewer than five quarterbacks on its roster since the program carried four total quarterbacks in each of the 1998 and 1999 seasons.
LSU went a combined 7-15 in those two seasons, and then-cocah Gerry DiNardo was fired after the Tigers went 3-8 in 1999.
The last time LSU had just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster was in 2014, when the Tigers went 8-5 with Anthony Jennings and Brandon Harris at quarterback.
The 2014 roster had six total quarterbacks.
Orgeron said he is open to bringing in walk-on quarterbacks "if we could," but the program can no longer sign any scholarship players. It used all 25 of its scholarships that the NCAA permits teams to award to players each season.
Even if additional walk-ons are added for depth, Brennan and Burrow are the only quarterbacks in contention for significant playing time.
"We feel good about the two quarterbacks we have and we're happy to have them," Orgeron said.
- Number of quarterbacks on each LSU roster since 1998
- 2018 (4): Joe Burrow, Myles Brennan, Andre Sale, Jordan Loving
- 2017 (5)
- 2016 (7)
- 2015 (10)
- 2014 (6)
- 2013 (7)
- 2012 (6)
- 2011 (6)
- 2010 (5)
- 2009 (5)
- 2008 (6)
- 2007 (6)
- 2006 (5)
- 2005 (5)
- 2004 (6)
- 2003 (6)
- 2002 (7)
- 2001 (6)
- 2000 (5)
- 1999 (4): Rohan Davey, Will Stelly, Josh Booty, Craig Nall
- 1998 (4): Rohan Davey, Lance Hecker, Herb Tyler, Craig Nall